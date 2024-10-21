Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China’s central bank cuts two key rates to boost economy

AFP

Published

The rate cut by the Peopple's Bank of China is the latest move by authorities to boost the economy
The rate cut by the Peopple's Bank of China is the latest move by authorities to boost the economy - Copyright AFP ADEK BERRY
The rate cut by the Peopple's Bank of China is the latest move by authorities to boost the economy - Copyright AFP ADEK BERRY
Peter CATTERALL

China’s central bank on Monday said it had cut two key interest rates to historic lows, in the latest move by Beijing to boost sluggish spending and kickstart the world’s second-largest economy.

The cuts come just days after the country posted its slowest quarterly growth in a year and a half, underlining the deep economic woes the country faces.

Leaders are targeting annual growth of five percent this year, but that goal is being challenged by weak consumption and a prolonged and debilitating debt crisis in the colossal property sector.

The one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR), which constitutes the benchmark for the most advantageous rates lenders can offer to businesses and households, was cut from 3.35 percent to 3.1.

The five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage loans, was cut from 3.85 to 3.6.

Both rates were last reduced in July and are sitting at all-time lows.

Data showed Friday the economy grew 4.6 percent in the third quarter, its slowest rate in a year and a half.

Authorities acknowledged a “complicated and severe external environment… as well as new problems of domestic economic development”.

Beijing has said it has “full confidence” in achieving its annual growth goal, but economists say more direct fiscal stimulus is needed to revive activity and restore business confidence.

The disappointing data came after weeks of announcements and news conferences about an eagerly awaited stimulus plan, though investors say they are still waiting to see more details.

The country’s top banks on Friday cut interest rates on yuan deposits for the second time this year in another potential boost to spending.

Central bank chief Pan Gongsheng also on Friday said that authorities were considering a further cut to the amount commercial lenders must hold in reserve before the end of the year.

Months of sluggish spending has raised fears that China will dip back into deflation after it ended a months-long stretch of falling prices early this year.

Zhang Zhiwei, President and Chief Economist of Pinpoint Asset Management, said Monday’s rate cut was “an encouraging sign”.

“The monetary policy has clearly shifted to a more supportive stance since the press conference on September 24. The real interest rate in China is too high,” he said.

In this article:China, Economy, Rate
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Jackie Cruz Jackie Cruz

Entertainment

Review: ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ on Lifetime

"Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story," directed by Elisabeth Rohm, premiered on Saturday, October 19th on Lifetime.

23 hours ago
US Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta, Georgia, after touring damage by Hurricane Helene on October 2, 2024. Harris is returning to Washington, DC, after delivering remarks on the Federal response after the passage of Hurricane Helene. US Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta, Georgia, after touring damage by Hurricane Helene on October 2, 2024. Harris is returning to Washington, DC, after delivering remarks on the Federal response after the passage of Hurricane Helene.

World

Harris turns 60, but prefers to talk about Trump’s age

Age has been a crucial factor in a campaign that President Joe Biden quit over fears about his capacity.

19 hours ago
Hybrid work Hybrid work

Business

Balancing autonomy and in-office mandates for a post-pandemic workforce

The future of work is shifting again as companies roll back remote policies.

9 hours ago
Dreya Weber Dreya Weber

Entertainment

Dreya Weber talks about her ‘Hexen’ live shows

Dreya Weber chatted about her upcoming "Hexen" live shows, which will be performed on October 26th and November 22nd at El Portal Theatre in...

23 hours ago