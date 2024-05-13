Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China says to sell initial batch of long-dated bonds this week

AFP

Published

A debt crisis in China's vast property sector has been a major drag on the world's number two economy
A debt crisis in China's vast property sector has been a major drag on the world's number two economy - Copyright AFP STR
A debt crisis in China's vast property sector has been a major drag on the world's number two economy - Copyright AFP STR

China will start selling an initial batch of long-dated bonds this week, the Ministry of Finance announced Monday, as Beijing looks to increase support for the world’s second-largest economy.

The central government will begin issuing some 30-year bonds on Friday as part of a planned sale of more than $138 billion of debt, according to a notice posted to the ministry’s website.

Other bonds with tenors of 20 years and 50 years will go on sale on May 24 and June 14 respectively.

The Ministry of Finance did not specify the number of bonds that will be issued.

A volatile property market and high unemployment — particularly among youth — are key issues dragging down China’s economy.

Leaders have set a target of around five percent for this year’s growth, a figure seen as ambitious by many economists.

The bond sale had been hinted at in recent months by Beijing, with Premier Li Qiang saying in March that such measures would be used to support major projects of strategic significance.

China has only sold such government bonds on a handful of occasions in the face of major economic headwinds, such as in early 2020 to help fund efforts to counter the pandemic.

Consumer prices in the country have been in positive territory for three straight months, official data showed Saturday, but domestic spending remains relatively weak.

Real estate development once served as a key driver of growth in the country, but mounting debt at several of the sector’s biggest firms in recent years has caused activity to stall.

The crisis is being exacerbated by falling home prices and increasing consumer wariness of investing in property.

Authorities have responded by lifting previous restrictions on buying homes in certain areas, including in the major cities of Hangzhou and Xi’an on Thursday, in a bid to spur purchasing.

At China’s annual rubber-stamp parliament in March, leaders were upfront about the headwinds facing the economy, pledging to unveil various measures this year to boost growth.

Premier Li said at the time that achieving growth targets this year would “not be easy”, given the “lingering risks and hidden dangers” still present in the economy.

And housing minister Ni Hong said on the sidelines of the gathering that fixing the property crisis would also be challenging, adding that real estate companies that “need to go bankrupt should go bankrupt, and those that need restructuring should be restructured”.

Youth unemployment soared to an unprecedented 21.3 percent in mid-2023, before officials paused publishing monthly figures.

Investors have called for much greater action by the central government in order to shore up the flagging economy.

In this article:Bonds, China, Economy
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv

World

Russia claims more advances in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv - Copyright AFP Robert ATANASOVSKIBarbara WOJAZERRussia said Sunday it had captured...

15 hours ago
Shelter and gasoline were responsible for a large part of the monthly rise in prices Shelter and gasoline were responsible for a large part of the monthly rise in prices

Business

Op-Ed: Deflation or death? Take your pick.

We live in an economic environment that doesn’t understand its own messages.

8 hours ago
High school students gather for roll call in the Indonesian city of Kupang, where classes start at 5:30 am. High school students gather for roll call in the Indonesian city of Kupang, where classes start at 5:30 am.

Tech & Science

What do Gen Z really want from leading brands?

When asked what kind of exclusive offer would be appealing, 52 percent said a free gift and 60 percent stated free shipping drive their...

7 hours ago
Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack

Entertainment

Review: Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in ‘Just Another Day’

Actors Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in the Off-Broadway show "Just Another Day," which is being performed at Theatre 555 in New York.

11 hours ago