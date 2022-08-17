Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China reconnects nuclear reactor after shutdown due to damage

AFP

Published

Part of Taishan nuclear power plant was taken offline last July after Chinese authorities reported minor fuel rod damage and a build-up of radioactive gases
Part of Taishan nuclear power plant was taken offline last July after Chinese authorities reported minor fuel rod damage and a build-up of radioactive gases - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
Part of Taishan nuclear power plant was taken offline last July after Chinese authorities reported minor fuel rod damage and a build-up of radioactive gases - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS

A nuclear reactor in southern China has been reconnected to the electricity grid more than a year after it was shut down to repair damage, its operator said.

Part of Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong province was taken offline last July after Chinese authorities reported minor fuel rod damage and a build-up of radioactive gases at the plant.

Operators reconnected the damaged reactor after months of “inspection and maintenance”, China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) said in a stock exchange filing late on Tuesday.

“The monitoring results of Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and its surrounding environment are normal,” CGN said in the filing, without giving further details.

The plant is operated in a partnership with French nuclear firm Framatome and uses the European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) design, which was developed to relaunch nuclear power in Europe after the Chernobyl catastrophe of 1986.

The design is touted as offering higher power and better safety, but EPR projects in Finland, France and the UK have been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

There are more than 60,000 fuel rods in the reactor and the proportion of damaged rods was “less than 0.01 percent”, China’s environment ministry and nuclear regulator said before the reactor’s closure.

They called the damage “inevitable” due to factors including fuel manufacturing and transportation.

French energy giant EDF — the majority owner of Framatome — also previously blamed the build-up of radioactive gases at the Taishan plant on deteriorating coating on some uranium fuel rods.

Official environmental monitoring data last year showed a slight increase in radiation near Taishan compared with other nuclear plants in China, but within the normal range of environmental radiation levels in Guangdong.

In this article:China, Energy, Nuclear
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Manufacturing of motor vehicles and parts surged 6.6% in July, according to new data Manufacturing of motor vehicles and parts surged 6.6% in July, according to new data

Business

US industrial output jumps in July on solid manufacturing gain

A solid rebound in American manufacturing, especially vehicles, following two months of declines.

21 hours ago
The cause of death is uncertain, though officials believe the fish are likely to have been poisoned The cause of death is uncertain, though officials believe the fish are likely to have been poisoned

World

Polish firemen pull tonnes of dead fish from Oder river

Polish firefighters said Tuesday they had recovered 100 tonnes of dead fish from the Oder river running through Germany and Poland.

15 hours ago

Business

The growing issue of crypto trading addiction

Image: © AFPAddiction specialists have classified cryptocurrency addiction as a type of day-trading addiction, which has strong parallels to other forms of gambling addiction....

6 hours ago

Business

Renewed attempt to hunt for offshore tax havens

Search terms, ‘foreign income’ and ‘foreign tax credit relief’, are skyrocketing in the U.K.

16 hours ago