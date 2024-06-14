Connect with us

China Premier Li visits Auckland, stirring up hope of new trade

Published

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research on Friday in Auckland
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in New Zealand’s northern hub of Auckland on Friday, stirring up hope of new trade avenues among the country’s business leaders. 

Li is on a six-day tour of New Zealand and Australia, the highest-ranking official to visit either nation since his predecessor in 2017. 

China accounts for 30 percent of New Zealand’s export earnings, according to World Bank data, but there are fears this could evaporate if the world’s second-largest economy continues to slow. 

The New Zealand China Council — which represents some of the country’s biggest exporters and most influential companies — was slated to meet with Li on Friday evening. 

A council spokesperson said they were enthusiastic about “hearing the premier’s views on potential new areas of growth for the bilateral relationship”. 

Mark Piper, the chief executive of a top New Zealand government science institute, met Li earlier during a tour of a research facility. 

“He was talking about more research collaborations and more people exchanges, which is what we’re really interested in,” he told AFP. 

“He was really big on collaboration, the value that New Zealand can bring to China and that China can bring to New Zealand.” 

New Zealand was one of the first developed nations to ink a comprehensive free trade deal with Beijing. 

Chinese consumers have a voracious appetite, in particular, for New Zealand’s premium meat, dairy and wine. 

Li touted opportunities for trade, tourism and investment as he started his tour in New Zealand’s capital Wellington on Thursday. 

But he warned that emerging differences between the two nations “should not become a chasm that blocks exchanges and cooperation between us”. 

New Zealand, long seen as one of China’s closest partners in the region, has become increasingly bold in its criticism of Beijing’s role in the South Pacific.

In this article:China, Diplomacy, nzealand
With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

