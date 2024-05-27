Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China Premier Li meets Samsung boss, vows to help foreign firms

AFP

Published

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is in Seoul for a trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is in Seoul for a trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea - Copyright AFP ANTHONY WALLACE
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is in Seoul for a trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea - Copyright AFP ANTHONY WALLACE

China’s Premier Li Qiang said his country will always be open to foreign companies and promised steps to boost their confidence in the world’s second-largest economy, state media reported.

Li made the comments during his meeting with the chairman of South Korean tech titan Samsung in Seoul on Sunday, the eve of a trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan.

A world leader in chips and smartphones, Samsung is one of the most prominent foreign companies in China, investing billions of dollars over the years into facilities that produce semiconductors and other electronics.

“Foreign-funded enterprises are an indispensable force for China’s development and China’s mega-market will always be open to foreign-funded companies,” Li said during the meeting with Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong, according to the Xinhua news agency.

China will take steps including expanding market access to improve the business environment so that foreign companies “can rest assured in their investment and development in China”, he added.

“China welcomes South Korean companies including Samsung to continue to expand investment and cooperation in China.”

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said this month that its member firms were suffering because of issues such as market access and regulatory barriers.

During his meeting with Samsung’s chairman, Premier Li also “called on enterprises of China and South Korea to tap deeper into their cooperation potential in new areas such as… artificial intelligence”, Xinhua reported.

Samsung is among a handful of companies that can produce the most cutting-edge semiconductors, whose uses include the development of advanced AI.

These chips are also at the centre of the ongoing tech tussle between the United States and China.

Washington has taken a series of steps to block China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology, including incentives worth billions to firms such as Samsung to move production to US soil.

In this article:Business, China, Samsung, skorea, Tech
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

LockBit Black ransomware is at the heart of new phishing emails

The phishing email, used to deliver the LockBit Black ransomware, was found in environments protected by Microsoft APT and TrendMicro.

24 hours ago
Traders are now awaiting the European Central Bank's meeting, where it is expected to hike rates Traders are now awaiting the European Central Bank's meeting, where it is expected to hike rates

Business

Cultivating a positive work environment: A manager’s guide to preventing toxicity

If you are a manager, how should you ensure that you’re doing everything you can to protect your workplace and workforce?

6 hours ago
A trove of documents from I-Soon, a private contractor that competed for Chinese government contracts, shows that its hackers compromised more than a dozen governments, according to cybersecurity firms SentinelLabs and Malwarebytes A trove of documents from I-Soon, a private contractor that competed for Chinese government contracts, shows that its hackers compromised more than a dozen governments, according to cybersecurity firms SentinelLabs and Malwarebytes

Business

Op-Ed: When your data is stolen, what’s really at stake? A lot, and maybe for a long time.

Are you “hacked for life”?

3 hours ago

Life

Preventative or pointless: How young is too young for anti-ageing skincare?

Actinic keratoses (also called solar keratoses) are dry, scaly patches of skin that have been damaged by the sun.

7 hours ago