Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China manufacturing slows in March, services growth hits 12-yr high

AFP

Published

China, the world's second-largest economy, is slowly rebounding after posting some of its weakest growth in decades in 2022
China, the world's second-largest economy, is slowly rebounding after posting some of its weakest growth in decades in 2022 - Copyright AFP/File STR
China, the world's second-largest economy, is slowly rebounding after posting some of its weakest growth in decades in 2022 - Copyright AFP/File STR

China’s manufacturing activity slowed in March, official figures showed Friday, while growth in the services and construction sectors surged to a 12-year high.

The world’s second-largest economy is slowly rebounding after posting some of its weakest growth in decades in 2022.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) — a key gauge of Chinese factory output — beat expectations but fell to 51.9 in March, from 52.6 in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg News had expected March factory activity to come at 51.6 percent, after February recorded the highest reading in more than a decade as factories returned to normal following a surge in Covid cases.

The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures growth in the services and construction sectors, rose to 58.2 in March — the highest since May 2011 — and up from 56.3 in February.

“The PMI indicates China’s economic recovery is on track,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

“The expansion of service sector activities is particularly strong… The strong momentum will likely continue in the coming months.”

The country has seen a surge in demand for travel, entertainment and other leisure services that were curbed for nearly three years during the pandemic.

China’s new premier Li Qiang said Thursday the economy was showing “strong momentum” despite a challenging global environment, pledging increased support for business.

Beijing has set an economic growth target of around five percent for this year, one of its lowest in decades — a goal Li has warned will not be “easy”.

In this article:China, Economy, Manufacturing
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

ChatGPT can deliver an essay, computer code... or legal text, within seconds ChatGPT can deliver an essay, computer code... or legal text, within seconds

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: ChatGPT vs GPT4 vs Bard, vs Bing vs whatever — Don’t get too impressed with any of it just yet

The “answer” to AI is critical thinking. The world’s not good at that, and that’s likely to be the real problem.

12 hours ago
A tractor carrying citrus drives through a farm in Arcadia, Florida, on March 14, 2023 A tractor carrying citrus drives through a farm in Arcadia, Florida, on March 14, 2023

Business

Fruit in crisis: Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

A tractor carrying citrus drives through a farm in Arcadia, Florida, on March 14, 2023 - Copyright AFP CHANDAN KHANNAGerard MARTINEZVernon Hollingsworth grew up...

22 hours ago
Premier Li Qiang said officials would focus on preventing major financial risks as well as support for the private sector Premier Li Qiang said officials would focus on preventing major financial risks as well as support for the private sector

Business

China’s economy showing ‘strong momentum’, says Li

Premier Li Qiang said officials would focus on preventing major financial risks as well as support for the private sector - Copyright AFP STRChina’s...

23 hours ago
The EU reached a deal to raise the share of renewables in its energy mix to 42.5 percent, from 22 percent today The EU reached a deal to raise the share of renewables in its energy mix to 42.5 percent, from 22 percent today

Business

EU deal to nearly double renewable energy by 2030

The EU reached a deal to raise the share of renewables in its energy mix to 42.5 percent, from 22 percent today - Copyright...

17 hours ago