Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China factory-gate inflation hits record again

Published

China factory-gate inflation hits record again
Factory-gate inflation in China has been rising for four straight months - Copyright AFP/File STR
Factory-gate inflation in China has been rising for four straight months - Copyright AFP/File STR

China’s factory-gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October while consumer inflation rose on the back of soaring energy prices and coronavirus outbreaks, official figures showed Wednesday.

Factory inflation in the world’s second-biggest economy has been rising for four straight months. In September, it made the biggest jump in more than two decades as high commodity prices piled pressure on businesses.

The reopening from lockdowns around the world has ramped up energy demand just as stockpiles are low, with supply struggles made worse by China’s drive to meet environmental targets.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, rose more than expected to 13.5 percent in October, said the National Bureau of Statistics.

“In October, the rise in PPI expanded due to the combination of imported global factors and the tight supply of major domestic energy and raw materials,” said NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan in a statement.

PPI reached 10.7 percent on-year in September, the highest on record in NBS data since the mid-1990s.

Dong added that 36 out of 40 industrial sectors surveyed saw price increases, including spikes in coal mining and oil and natural gas extraction.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, meanwhile picked up more than expected in October after four months of decline.

CPI rose 1.5 percent on-year — up from 0.7 percent in September and higher than a Bloomberg forecast of analysts predicted.

This was due to the “combined effects of unusual weather, mismatch in demand and supply of certain products, as well as rising capital costs”, Dong said.

On a monthly basis, vegetable costs surged due to rainy weather, coronavirus outbreaks and rising transportation costs, she said.

In this article:China, Inflation
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study

Life

The COVID-19 vaccine has become a red vs blue issue in the U.S., and it’s very telling

One of the biggest challenges in dealing with coronavirus in the United States is getting more people vaccinated.

16 hours ago
Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned

World

Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned

An original Apple computer, handbuilt by company founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 45 years ago, goes under the hammer in the U.S.

22 hours ago

World

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for...

11 hours ago
Islanders seek to revive Jersey's native tongue Islanders seek to revive Jersey's native tongue

World

Islanders seek to revive Jersey's native tongue

A 2012 survey found that less than one percent of the Jersey population spoke Jerriais - Copyright AFP/File Behrouz MEHRIAnna CUENCAOctogenarian Francois Le Maistre...

15 hours ago