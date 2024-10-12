Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China-EU EV tariff talks in Brussels end with ‘major differences’: Beijing

AFP

Published

The European Union has decided to impose swingeing new tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on imports of Chinese-made electric cars
The European Union has decided to impose swingeing new tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on imports of Chinese-made electric cars - Copyright AFP STR
The European Union has decided to impose swingeing new tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on imports of Chinese-made electric cars - Copyright AFP STR
Mary YANG and Matthew WALSH

The latest negotiations over European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles ended in Brussels with “major differences” remaining, Beijing’s commerce ministry said Saturday. 

Brussels has decided to impose swingeing new tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on imports of Chinese-made electric cars.

Representatives from Beijing and the 27-member bloc have held eight rounds of talks over the issue in Brussels since September 20.  

“There are still major differences between the two sides,” a ministry statement said, adding that it has invited EU negotiators for further discussions in China. 

Negotiators “made important progress in some areas,” the statement said, but “have not reached a solution acceptable to both sides”.

“It is hoped that the EU can meet China halfway, arrange to come to China as soon as possible, and accelerate the consultations with a constructive attitude, so as to reach a proper solution as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The two sides are major economic partners, but have butted heads in recent months over Beijing’s generous subsidies for its domestic industries.

Brussels argues that the support undermines the principle of free competition and helped drive down the prices of Chinese exports, undercutting European competitors.

China has denied this and decried the EU tariffs, warning they will unleash a trade war.

Earlier this month it slapped provisional tariffs on EU-made brandy, alarming French producers. 

Brussels is also investigating Chinese subsidies for solar panels and wind turbines.

China’s commerce ministry on Saturday warned EU negotiators against unilaterally setting prices with companies outside of its talks with Beijing.

“If the EU negotiates price commitments with some companies separately while negotiating with China, it will shake the foundation and mutual trust of the negotiations, interfere with the negotiations between the two sides, and be detrimental to the overall progress of the consultations,” the ministry said.

European Council president Charles Michel also met Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the margins of a Southeast Asian summit in Laos earlier this week.

Michel told AFP Friday that after his “frank and candid” talks with Li, he hoped a deal could be struck in the coming days or weeks — but he warned that getting there would be tough.

“I have the impression that the door is not closed, but it’s a very difficult situation, it’s very challenging,” he said.

burs-mya/reb/dhc

In this article:China, Eu, ev, Tariff, Trade
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes

Tech & Science

Are you listening? Most popular technology podcasts revealed

Radiolab focuses on investigative journalism into science, tech and even legal history. Continuing with over 200 episodes.

18 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk will personally cough up a little more than $27 billion in cash in his deal to take over Twitter Billionaire Elon Musk will personally cough up a little more than $27 billion in cash in his deal to take over Twitter

Business

Extent of anti-money laundering revealed: Report

The report details the output from AI systems used to identify critical trends shaping the future of AML and financial crime prevention.

18 hours ago
A couple looks out at the southern lights on the outskirts of Christchurch in New Zealand A couple looks out at the southern lights on the outskirts of Christchurch in New Zealand

World

‘Party atmosphere’: Skygazers treated to another aurora show

A couple looks out at the southern lights on the outskirts of Christchurch in New Zealand - Copyright AFP Sanka VidanagamaDaniel LawlerScientist Jim Wild...

21 hours ago
Former US president Barack Obama met and embraced bomb survivors on a historic visit to Hiroshima Former US president Barack Obama met and embraced bomb survivors on a historic visit to Hiroshima

World

Nihon Hidankyo: Japan’s A-bomb survivors awarded Nobel

Nobel Peace Prize winner Nihon Hidankyo is a group of survivors of the US nuclear bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

23 hours ago