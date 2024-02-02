Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China economic slowdown to persist through 2028: IMF

AFP

Published

China's economy has been weighed down by a debt crisis in its property sector as well as geopolitical tensions and weakening global demand
China's economy has been weighed down by a debt crisis in its property sector as well as geopolitical tensions and weakening global demand - Copyright AFP/File STR
China's economy has been weighed down by a debt crisis in its property sector as well as geopolitical tensions and weakening global demand - Copyright AFP/File STR

China’s economic slowdown is likely to persist in the coming years as the Asian giant struggles with sagging productivity and a rapidly aging population, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday.

The world’s second-largest economy last year saw some of its slowest growth in decades, as a debt crisis in the property sector added to geopolitical tensions and weakening global demand.

And an IMF report on Friday forecast growth to decline further to 3.5 percent by 2028 “amid headwinds from weak productivity and population aging”, adding that “uncertainty surrounding the outlook is high”.

It previously forecast growth of 4.6 percent for this year.

Driving the slowdown is a years-long crisis in the country’s real estate market, once a key growth pillar but now mired in debts that may threaten China’s financial system.

Property giant Evergrande has become a symbol of the sector’s woes, racking up astronomical debts of more than $300 billion.

A court in Hong Kong this week issued an order that should kickstart the liquidation of Evergrande’s overseas assets, though the company insisted the decision would not affect its domestic operations.

And the IMF report warned a continued slowdown in the property market “could further weigh on private demand and worsen confidence”.

Sonali Jain-Chandra, Mission Chief for China at the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, told a media briefing Friday that the sector was “in the midst of a multi-year transition to a smaller and more sustainable size”.

“Some of this adjustment has happened, but we’re still in the midst of it,” she explained, adding that “more needs to be done” to prop up the ailing sector.

China’s economy grew by 5.2 percent last year, according to official statistics, beating a modest target of around five percent.

Exports — long a key driver of growth — notched their first decline in seven years, dragged down by notable tensions with Western countries and a decline in global demand.

Chinese officials are due to release their growth target for 2024 in March.

In this article:China, Construction, Economy, indicator
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel

World

UN experts decry killing, silencing of journalists in Gaza

UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel...

19 hours ago
Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses supporters during an election rally in Batkhela Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses supporters during an election rally in Batkhela

World

Bhutto heir forging third way in polarised Pakistan politics

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses supporters during an election rally in Batkhela - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHIJoe STENSONBrandishing an oversized arrow...

24 hours ago
A kayak in a dried-out reservoir in Girona in Catalonia A kayak in a dried-out reservoir in Girona in Catalonia

World

Catalonia declares drought emergency for Barcelona

A kayak in a dried-out reservoir in Girona in Catalonia - Copyright AFP Richard A. BrooksRosa SULLEIROSpain’s northeastern Catalonia region declared a drought emergency...

20 hours ago
Consumer prices in the eurozone slowed to 2.8 percent in January, from 2.9 percent in December Consumer prices in the eurozone slowed to 2.8 percent in January, from 2.9 percent in December

Business

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

Consumer prices in the eurozone slowed to 2.8 percent in January, from 2.9 percent in December - Copyright AFP Julia NikhinsonRaziye AkkocEurozone inflation fell...

21 hours ago