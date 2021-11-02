Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

Published

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production
Barges carry coal on the Grand Canal to the Jiangsu Huadian Yangzhou Power Station at Yangzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province - Copyright AFP Daniel SLIM
Barges carry coal on the Grand Canal to the Jiangsu Huadian Yangzhou Power Station at Yangzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province - Copyright AFP Daniel SLIM

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming.

The world’s biggest coal importer has battled widespread power cuts in recent months that have disrupted supply chains, due to strict emissions targets and record prices for the fossil fuel.

But the crisis is now winding down thanks to a boost in domestic coal output, according to a statement from China’s top economic planning body late Monday.

The National Development and Reform Commission said average daily coal production has risen to above 11.5 million tonnes since the middle of October, up by 1.1 million tonnes compared with the end of September.

The production surge comes as world leaders — but not Chinese president Xi Jinping — convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.

Xi, whose country is the world’s largest emitter of planet-heating gases, has instead submitted a written statement to the summit.

In recent months, several Chinese factories were forced to halt operations due to power outages, raising concern about global supply chains.

The squeeze had also been exacerbated by Beijing’s zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy that saw it all but close its borders to the outside world, hindering shipments of raw materials from overseas.

A trade tiff with Australia also heightened the drop in coal imports.

But at one point in late October daily output hit 11.72 million tonnes, a record in recent years.

Spot prices for the fuel are also “falling fast” with the main contract for thermal coal halving to 970 yuan per tonne over the previous eight days.

“Levels of coal storage … have also risen rapidly with the gradual improvement of the supply-demand situation,” the agency said.

China generates about 60 percent of its energy from burning coal.

Beijing submitted a renewed climate plan to the United Nations days before the COP26 climate summit, confirming its goal to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 and slash its emissions intensity — the amount of emissions per unit of economic output — by more than 65 percent.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

DOT – U.S. road fatalities hit a 15-year high with more than 20K dead in first half of 2021

There were an estimated 20,160 traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021, the highest total for that period since 2006.

8 hours ago
Roblox begins gradual return online after two-day outage Roblox begins gradual return online after two-day outage

Social Media

Roblox begins gradual return online after two-day outage

Popular video game site Roblox had begun to restore service after a two-day outage that left millions of players without access the games.

17 hours ago

Life

Trudeau and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault take on capping GHG emissions

Canada is set to take the first step towards capping emissions from the oil and gas sector.

12 hours ago
'Eternal tribute': Salvadoran man replaces epitaphs with QR codes 'Eternal tribute': Salvadoran man replaces epitaphs with QR codes

Tech & Science

'Eternal tribute': Salvadoran man replaces epitaphs with QR codes

In El Salvador, one resident has found a modern way to honour those no longer with us — putting QR codes on tombstones.

17 hours ago