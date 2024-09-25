Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China cuts another key interest rate to boost economy

AFP

Published

The medium-term lending facility -- the interest for one-year loans to financial institutions -- was cut from 2.3 percent to 2.0 percent, the People's Bank of China said
The medium-term lending facility -- the interest for one-year loans to financial institutions -- was cut from 2.3 percent to 2.0 percent, the People's Bank of China said - Copyright AFP ADEK BERRY
The medium-term lending facility -- the interest for one-year loans to financial institutions -- was cut from 2.3 percent to 2.0 percent, the People's Bank of China said - Copyright AFP ADEK BERRY

China’s central bank on Wednesday said it would slash another key interest rate, a day after it unveiled a raft of new measures aimed at boosting its ailing economy. 

The medium-term lending facility — the interest for one-year loans to financial institutions — was cut from 2.3 percent to 2.0 percent, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website. 

The rate was last lowered in July.

The world’s second-largest economy has yet to achieve a highly anticipated post-pandemic recovery and Beijing has set a goal of five percent growth in 2024 — an objective analysts say is optimistic given the headwinds it is facing.

On Tuesday, central bank chief Pan Gongsheng told a news conference in Beijing that the bank would introduce a series of measures to boost growth and pledged to “promote the expansion of consumption and investment”.

Among those measures were a reduction in the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve and the lowering of interest rates for existing mortgages.

Beijing said the cut to the reserve requirement ratio, which dictates how much lenders must hold in reserve, would inject around a trillion yuan ($141.7 billion) in long-term liquidity into the financial market.

And the mortgage rate cut would benefit 150 million people across China, Pan said, as well as lower “the average annual household interest bill by about 150 billion yuan”.

Minimum down payments for first and second homes would be “unified”, with the latter reduced from 25 to 15 percent, Pan said.

Beijing would also create a “swap programme” allowing firms to acquire liquidity from the central bank, which Pan said would “significantly enhance” their ability to access funds to buy stocks.

Shares in Hong Kong soared more than three percent at Wednesday’s open, extending the previous day’s more than four percent rally.

But analysts warned that much greater action would be needed given the headwinds China is facing — particularly in the property sector.

“China’s slew of monetary easing measures have done little to stimulate the economy in recent years,” China Beige Book’s Shehzad Qazi, told AFP. “Rate cuts are no longer enough to boost growth in China,” he said. 

“Beijing needs a more powerful household stimulus plan, and policymakers again disappointed on that front,” he added.

In this article:China, Economy, Rate
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The biotech start-up Cure51 is working on the first global molecular database of exceptional survivors of cancer The biotech start-up Cure51 is working on the first global molecular database of exceptional survivors of cancer

Tech & Science

Inflammatory promote the transformation of prostate cancer cells into treatment-resistant cells

The study examined the impact of factors promoting inflammation in a tumour microenvironment on the progression of prostate cancer.

24 hours ago
Activists hailed a "monumental step" as Thailand becomes only the third place in Asia where same-sex couples can tie the knot, after Taiwan and Nepal Activists hailed a "monumental step" as Thailand becomes only the third place in Asia where same-sex couples can tie the knot, after Taiwan and Nepal

World

‘Monumental step’ as Thai king signs same-sex marriage into law

The Thai king has signed same-sex marriage into law, the official Royal Gazette said Tuesday.

13 hours ago

Life

Promoting clean energy through art

The UN Environment Assembly and Aira are encouraging members of the public to share online images of their DIY upcycling projects.

13 hours ago
Acidic waters damage corals, shellfish and the phytoplankton that feeds numerous marine species Acidic waters damage corals, shellfish and the phytoplankton that feeds numerous marine species

Life

World’s oceans near critical acidification level: report

The world's oceans are close to becoming too acidic to properly sustain marine life or help stabilise the climate.

13 hours ago