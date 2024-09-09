Connect with us

China consumer prices edge up to six-month high in August

AFP

Published

At the end of 2023 China plunged into deflation for four months
Chinese consumer inflation ticked up slightly in August to a six-month high, official data showed Monday, but the reading missed expectations and did little to soothe worries about sluggish spending in the world’s number two economy.

Leaders in Beijing have been seeking to boost domestic activity as property sector woes and trade frictions weigh on confidence.

The consumer price index — a key measure of inflation — rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, up slightly from 0.5 percent in July, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The figure was the best since February but came in slightly lower than the 0.7 percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

While many major Western economies have been grappling with the threat of high inflation, China has instead been seeking to avert another dip into deflation.

At the end of 2023, the country sank into deflation for four months, with the sharpest contraction in consumer prices in 14 years in January.

The NBS also announced Monday that factory-gate prices slid 1.8 percent year-on-year, extending a deflationary run that has lasted since late 2022.

Chinese officials have ramped up support measures for the private sector recently in a bid to stimulate activity and spur on household consumption.

However, they have refused to unveil the bazooka-like stimulus seen during the global financial crisis and which many have called for. 

Beijing has said it wants annual economic growth this year of around five percent.

That target is considered ambitious by many experts as a property sector crisis and high youth unemployment continue to complicate efforts to achieve a full post-pandemic recovery.

In this article:China, Consumers, indicator, Inflation, Prices
