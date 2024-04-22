Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Chile steel plant reopens as tariffs imposed on Chinese imports

AFP

Published

The Huachipato steel plant, Chile's largest, has become a casualty of cheap Chinese steel imports
The Huachipato steel plant, Chile's largest, has become a casualty of cheap Chinese steel imports - Copyright AFP GUILLERMO SALGADO
The Huachipato steel plant, Chile's largest, has become a casualty of cheap Chinese steel imports - Copyright AFP GUILLERMO SALGADO

Chile’s biggest steel plant has resumed activities after the government imposed a temporary tariff on Chinese imports.

The Huachipato plant, which provides 2,700 direct jobs and some 20,000 indirect ones, announced a month ago it was winding down, unable to compete with Chinese steel that sells for about 40 percent cheaper in the South American country.

The company had asked Chile’s CNDP anti-price distortion commission to recommend the government impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel. 

The commission in a recent ruling found “sufficient evidence to support the existence of dumping” — the selling of Chinese steel below cost.

Then on Saturday, Chile’s finance ministry imposed a temporary tariff ranging from 25 percent to 34 percent on Chinese steel imports.

The measure, which appeared to fly in the face of a free trade agreement between Chile and China, was authorized by the CNDP.

“We hope that this interim measure will be confirmed with definitive measures that will allow us to continue to compete on an equal footing,” the plant said in a statement.

Latin America last year imported a record 10 million tons of Chinese steel — a 44 percent rise from the year before, according to data from the Latin American Steel Association (Alacero).

Two decades ago, the figure was just 85,000 tons.

Some 1.4 million people work in the steel industry in the region.

The United States, too, has complained about cheap Chinese steel, and last week US President Joe Biden called for a hike in tariffs as he accused the Asian giant of “cheating.”

Huachipato specializes in key inputs for the mining industry, including steel bars and balls used in the milling of copper — of which Chile is the world’s largest producer. 

In this article:Chile, China, economía, siderurgia, tarifas
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Last gasp of stupidity — An American civil war as a serious topic

Forget it. Change the subject and move on.  

13 hours ago

Business

Q&A: Cloud migration mistakes in 2024

Staying competitive often hinges on embracing innovative solutions. Cloud technology is a powerful tool for businesses.

22 hours ago
People take part in a march against the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro over health and pension reforms in Bogota on April 21, 2024 People take part in a march against the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro over health and pension reforms in Bogota on April 21, 2024

World

Hundreds of thousands turn out in Colombia to protest Petro

People take part in a march against the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro over health and pension reforms in Bogota on April 21,...

21 hours ago
Artist Jamie Wardley created the painting for Earth Day to remind voters to consider the environment when they cast their ballots Artist Jamie Wardley created the painting for Earth Day to remind voters to consider the environment when they cast their ballots

World

Earth Day art urges UK to think green ahead of election

Over the rolling hills of Hebden Bridge in England, a gigantic painting interrupts the placid green pasture with a call to action.

13 hours ago