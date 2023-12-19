Charting a global course in design: Designer’s architectural journey from the US to Turkey

Photo courtesy of Can Derman

“My journey in the United States was not just about designing buildings, it was about constructing narratives, each a cornerstone in my global architectural odyssey,” says Can Derman, an architect whose designs are more than mere structures — they embody cultural appreciation and a spirit of innovation.

In the unceasing energy of urban life, the allure of architectural structures stands as a testament to human ingenuity and progress. From train stations to public libraries, parking lots, and even terminals, these hold the essence of urban identity, each telling a story of community, resilience, and advancement.

Amidst these marvels, Can Derman, an architectural designer specializing in infrastructural and public buildings, emerges as exemplary. From one of the design powerhouses, Grimshaw Architects, Derman’s expertise bridges continents with his unique flair for crafting spaces that resonate deeply with public utility and aesthetic harmony. From his portfolio in the US, Derman now takes his expertise to the Turkish architectural scene, blending culture and modernity with practicality.

Conquering the US architectural scene

Derman’s professional journey and significant contributions to high-level projects in the United States underscore his diverse portfolio and sharpened expertise and readiness for future challenges.

At Grimshaw Architects in Los Angeles, Derman’s involvement in the development of Brightline West, a high-speed train route with a staggering budget of $12 billion, showcases his ability to handle projects of monumental scale and complexity. His role in creating the Building Information Modeling (BIM) model and schematic design set for the Las Vegas Station and master plan was pivotal. Here, Derman’s proficiency with advanced tools like Rhinoceros 3D and Grasshopper came to the fore, particularly in his innovative work on the canopy design.

Derman also played a significant role in the United’s Terminal B Transformation Program at Houston Airport System, worth $2 billion. With its brand-new gates and amenities, this project aims to improve the travel experience for a projected 36 million future passengers.

As the lead designer of a 23-unit multifamily building in LA under Warren Techentin Architecture (WTARCH) in Los Angeles, Derman demonstrated his capacity to lead a project from its conceptual stage to construction documentation, acting as the primary liaison with clients and consultants. This project and his adept navigation through multiple Los Angeles departments for plan checking to reflect his nuanced understanding of urban architectural requirements and regulatory frameworks.

Derman shares, “I am humbled being part of these high-level projects at the heart of the US. These experiences honed my expertise, adaptability, and innovation in architectural design.”

Derman’s expertise: From the US to the world

In Sweden, Derman was involved in the design of the New Gothenburg University Library, a project that required a deep understanding of the cultural and educational landscape of the region.

“Working on the Gothenburg University Library was an exercise in cultural immersion and architectural innovation. It was about creating a space that resonates with the academic spirit of Sweden,” says Derman.

His work in Finland, on the Event Centre Satama, showcased his versatility and ability to adapt to different architectural styles and functional requirements. It will serve as a new venue for artistic expression for producers of various conferences and for the celebration of cultural, sports, and corporate events that the region previously lacked.

At present, Derman’s global journey continues under DB Architects, where he plays a pivotal role in the project to revamp the city of Hatay in Istanbul, Turkey, following the devastating 2023 earthquake. This project highlighted his architectural prowess and sensitivity to the socio-cultural context of the regions he works in.

“Rebuilding Hatay is not just about restoring buildings; it’s about healing a community, reviving a legacy,” he reflects. In this endeavor, he brings to bear his global experience, marrying it with local sensibilities — a balance that is as delicate as it is vital.

The Taksim Masterplan International Design/Architecture Competition first place winner’s journey from the United States to various parts of the world is more than a career trajectory — it’s a story of constant learning and adaptation, demonstrating how architecture transcends borders and becomes a language of its own, shaped by the diverse needs and cultures it serves.

The challenge that lies ahead

With his extensive experience in mega-projects, Derman stands at the forefront of innovation in the architectural industry. However, the journey has just begun. The more he works on a project, the more it reveals the complexities of architecture and its boundless potential for innovation.

His tenure at Interstellar Lab in Paris was pivotal in this sentiment. Here, Derman explored the integration of space technologies into terrestrial architecture, working on advanced controlled-environment biofarms. This experience highlighted the opportunity to adopt new technologies like 3D printing, urban farming, and sustainability in architecture.

In an industry where various architectural structures already dot every corner of the cities, the challenge is infusing them with uniqueness, intelligent planning, and sustainable practices. It’s a pursuit not of space scarcity but of distinctiveness. The task of architectural designers like Derman is to bring a unique voice to each project, to weave sustainability and innovation into the fabric of their designs.

The architectural journey is an unending cycle of adaptation, learning, and collaboration. By sharing insights and best practices with fellow architects and artists, architects like Derman can advance the industry to create more impactful and memorable projects, shaping the architectural landscape for future generations in the US and the rest of the world.