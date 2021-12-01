Challenge abounds: Dealing with unsecured databases

A pattern of data, taken at the Barbican Centre, London. Image by Tim Sandle

According to Anurag Kahol, SVP of SSE at Forcepoint, maintaining computer security is critical in the fast-moving digital world.

This is because of many inherent dangers, which Kahol outlines: “These days, it does not take much effort for outsiders to find unsecured databases and access sensitive information. From cloud misconfigurations exposing massive amounts of sensitive data online to ransomware attacks severely impacting critical infrastructure, this past year has underlined the inherent lack of proactive security across organizations of all sizes.”

He adds that businesses need to be mindful of the complexity of the threats involved, noting: “As the sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks increase, organizations must be prepared to face the evolving threat landscape to protect their employees, corporate infrastructure and sensitive data.”

Firms with the most valuable data are those that either hold a lot of consumer, medical or other forms of personally identifiable data. Obtaining these data gives malicious actors considerable ability to impersonate people and commit crimes..

There are measures that businesses can take in order to lower the risks associated with these challenges. Kahol recommends: “To mitigate the impact and disruption of a cyberattack, companies must consider investing in and implementing a Zero Trust framework, which ensures that only authorized users can access their network. Additionally, unified cloud security platforms, like secure access service edge (SASE) and security service edge (SSE), can give full visibility and control across the entire IT ecosystem, while providing advanced threat protection.”

He adds that by: “Enforcing comprehensive cybersecurity training for all employees, hiring security experts and continuously monitoring and enhancing cybersecurity postures will also ensure organizations are properly equipped to defend their modern operations.

Computer Security Day serves as a reminder for enterprises to make security a strategic imperative.”

Kahol concludes with his final recommendation, specifying: “By taking a vigilant approach to security, enterprises can confidently ensure sensitive company, employee and customer data is granularly secure.”