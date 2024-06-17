Connect with us

Chairman of Italy’s state-controlled shipbuilder dies

General Claudio Graziano was named chairman of shipbuilder Fincantieri in 2022.
The chairman of Italy’s state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri, Claudio Graziano, a retired general who once headed the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, has died aged 70, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Monday.

The cause of death was not disclosed but Italian media reported that a gun and note were found near his body in his house in Rome.

He had recently been widowed, the reports said.

“I am shocked by the news of the tragic death of General Claudio Graziano,” Meloni said in a statement, describing him “an upright servant of the state”.

Graziano was named chairman of Fincantieri in 2022 after an illustrious career including stints as chief of staff at the Defence Ministry and commander of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) from 2007 to 2010.

“The passing of General Claudio Graziano leaves me speechless,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

“He was a friend and an extraordinary officer who also honoured Italy in his European roles. May a prayer accompany him on his journey to join his bride,” he said on X.

Fincantieri is Europe’s leading shipbuilder, with 21,000 employees and revenues exceeding 7.7 billion euros ($8.2 billion).

The group’s share price fell three percent on the Milan Stock Exchange on the news of Graziano’s death.

In this article:Italy, Shipbuilding
With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

