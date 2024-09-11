Chad Jenkins wants entrepreneurs to think differently

Chad Jenkins, President and CEO of SEEDSPARK, has released a new book that will challenge entrepreneurs to think differently about how to grow their businesses. Photo courtesy of Chad Jenkins

Every entrepreneur starts with a vision, and future CEOs know what it’s like to burn the candle at both ends just to find the spark to begin. This can feel like a time of immense competition, with some young entrepreneurs throwing themselves into the business battle royale, fighting uphill against budget constraints and talent shortages while they strive to outperform their rivals.

Chad Jenkins, a serial entrepreneur with over 50 businesses to his name, believes there’s another way — and he’s proven it time and again. As the CEO of SEEDSPARK, he has developed his unique approach to business growth challenge, offering in-depth insights that could provide new entrepreneurs a path to the exponential growth they all aspire to achieve.

The key to that path? Collaboration.

Even small beginnings lead to a global community

Jenkins started small, with a single noteworthy investment that turned out well. There’s some humor in the story, too. Driven by a desire to escape farmwork, an eight-year-old Jenkins decided he was going into business. It sounds charmingly precocious, but it turned into actual real estate investment at the age of 11, a surprisingly wise start that set a strong foundation he could build upon.

Childhood real estate purchases are hardly the industry norm or “best practice,” but Jenkins has always challenged the notion of best practices. He sees them as industry benchmarks meant to be exceeded. For Jenkins, each day is an opportunity to add value, a mindset he encourages in other entrepreneurs through his global community, SEEDSPARK.

Thanks to technological connectivity and the global investment and business market it has created, even small businesses can find themselves competing in an international arena. This is part of why SEEDSPARK has become so central to Jenkins’ business vision. This global community of entrepreneurs isn’t interested in the competitive battle royales. It promotes unconventional thinking and provides a supportive ecosystem where members are incentivized to help one another succeed.

The surprising philosophy of “just add a zero”

“Unconventional” is a buzzword, so you’ll want specifics. Just Add a Zero: Remove the Film, Outperform Your Competition, and Grow Exponentially Through Collaboration is the full title, and it describes a deceptively simple philosophy: add a zero to your current figures and ask, “What would have to be true for this to become reality?”

Jenkins knows that’s a big question, so there’s a part two here. “The first thing people typically think is, ‘No way that could happen,’” says Jenkins. “And then you add the power of one little word: Unless. And then they just get quiet and come up with the answer themselves.”

From there, the book helps entrepreneurs find ways to make this a reality. The key here is the same as it is for SEEDSPARK. (No surprise; the two complement one another!) At the root o fJenkins’ growth strategy is the power of collaboration. He emphasizes the importance of partnering with complementary businesses to combine resources and create joint products or services that cater to shared target markets. This approach not only leverages existing sales teams and client bases but also evolves industries by addressing common pain points more effectively.

The impact of a changed mindset

Through SEEDSPARK and his “Just Add a Zero” philosophy, Jenkins is encouraging entrepreneurs worldwide to think differently about growth and collaboration. If you’ve been working yourself to exhaustion to compete with your peers, you might consider collaborating with them instead. Try learning more about the “Just Add a Zero” way of growing your business, or see what else Chad Jenkins has to say about reaching your goals.