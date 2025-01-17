CCI launches The Canadian SHIELD Institute with $10 million investment

Photo courtesy of Council of Canadian Innovators

With a $10 million donation from Jim Balsillie, the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI) is launching a new initiative aimed at tackling Canada’s biggest economic and security challenges.

Dubbed The Canadian SHIELD Institute, it’s designed to modernize policymaking and strengthen Canada’s innovation ecosystem. The plan is to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers to chart a more resilient and competitive future for the country.

“As Canada faces unprecedented economic and national security challenges, we also stand at a crossroads for rebuilding our nation’s resilience and growth,” says Benjamin Bergen, president of CCI.

“The Canadian SHIELD Institute is our answer to the growing demand for deeper industry engagement and bold, forward-thinking solutions to safeguard Canada’s long-term prosperity.”

A mission grounded in modernization

Over the years, CCI has advocated for policies that align with the realities of the 21st century. Founded in 2015 by leading technology executives, CCI focuses on policies that support Canadian innovation firms.

Balsillie, CCI co-founder and chair, highlights the need for this shift, saying, “Over the last 25 years, I have supported numerous public policy initiatives and have consistently observed gaps in domestic capacity to view challenges through a 21st century lens. Canada needs institutions that deliver relevant ideas tailored to today’s economic and security realities, not outdated approaches rooted in the 1970s.”

The institute builds on this history of policy advocacy, including its work on talent and skills strategies, tax reform, and strategic procurement. By offering a platform for research, thought leadership, and actionable recommendations, the new initiative seeks to modernize governance and position Canada as a leader in global innovation.

Expanding the scope of innovation policy

Beyond its primary focus areas, The Canadian SHIELD Institute plans to delve into critical issues like energy infrastructure, housing, and advancing deep technology innovation.

It also plans to address challenges faced by key sectors such as agriculture, health care, and critical minerals (areas where smart policies could have a tangible impact on Canada’s economic future).

By prioritizing innovation as a means to strengthen Canada’s cultural identity and competitiveness, the institute aims to ensure that national values remain central in shaping its approach to economic and social renewal.

“There is a strong appetite within Canada’s business community to actively contribute to the country’s renewal, extending beyond innovation policy into broader economic and social reform,” says John Ruffolo, co-founder and vice-chair of CCI. “This new institute will be a key forum for discussions, research, and ideas.”

A pivotal moment for Canada

The institute’s launch comes at a critical time as Canada navigates a challenging global landscape. In a press release shared on Jan. 16, the institute pointed to the implications of the new U.S. administration’s protectionist policies, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and the increasing importance of economic self-reliance.

The Canadian SHIELD Institute’s work aims to prioritize building a sovereign economy capable of competing in global value chains by leveraging homegrown talent, technology, and innovation.

The initiative will host events, publish research, and engage with leaders across sectors to spark actionable solutions. According to CCI, this work is essential to positioning Canada as a forward-looking nation capable of adapting to and leading in a rapidly changing world.

For more information about The Canadian SHIELD Institute, visit www.canadianshieldinstitute.ca.