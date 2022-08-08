CATL -Tesla’s battery maker dominates with 34.8 % of global sales

Our German plant #CATT has received the 2nd partial approval for battery cell production! Located in Arnstadt, Thuringia, CATT, the first cell production facility in Germany, is expected to start cell production at the end of 2022. Source - CATL

Headquartered in Ningde in Fujian Province, Amperex Technology Co. Limited abbreviated as CATL is a Chinese battery manufacturer and technology company.

By 2021, CATL had a market share of 32.6 percent. CATL is the biggest lithium-ion battery manufacturer for EVs in the world, producing 96.7 GWh of the global 296.8 GWh, up 167.5 percent year on year. The company plans to have a manufacturing capacity target of >500 Gwh by 2025 and >800 Gwh by 2030.

The company’s manufacturing bases are located in Ningde, in Fujian Province; as well as in Xining, in Qinghai Province, Liyang. in Jiangsu Province, Yibin, Sichuan Province, Zha Uqyng, Guandong Province, and its first overseas plant in Erfurt, Germany.

A recent analysis by research company SNE Research has revealed that Tesla’s battery suppliers are dominating the industry. Tesla supplier CATL, for example, has grown so much that it now commands a market share of 34.8 percent in the first half of 2022.

All other battery manufacturers only have a single-digit market share. Panasonic, with its major customer Tesla, is ranked fourth by SNE Research with a market share of 9.6 percent. This is followed by another big step to SK On (6.5 percent, before the field becomes somewhat narrower again: Samsung SDI comes in at 4.9 percent, and CALB from China at 4.1 percent. VW partner Gotion High-Tech follows with 2.9 percent, ahead of Sunwoda (1.5 percent) and SVOLT Energy (1.3 percent). All other manufacturers add up to 8.2 percent. Source_ https://www.sneresearch.com/kr/

Market share among battery manufacturers

SNE Research did a comprehensive analysis of sales for the top 10 manufacturers of EV batteries They found that in the first half of 2022 electric vehicle batteries with a total capacity of 203.4 GWh were installed worldwide in EVs.

Looking at the chart below, it is obvious that CATL is far and away out ahead of its nearest competitors.

The gap to the second place is significant: LG Energy Solution follows CATL with a share of 14.4 percent, ahead of BYD in third place with a share of 11.8 percent. However, this also means that exactly 61 percent of all electric car batteries come from these three manufacturers.

