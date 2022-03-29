Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Cathay plans world’s longest passenger flight, avoids Russian airspace

Cathay Pacific is planning the world’s longest passenger flight by rerouting its New York to Hong Kong service in a new path that steers clear of Russia.

Published

Cathay Pacific says crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021
Cathay Pacific. — © AFP/File Bertha WANG
Cathay Pacific. — © AFP/File Bertha WANG

Cathay Pacific is planning the world’s longest passenger flight by rerouting its New York to Hong Kong service over the Atlantic instead of the Pacific, the airline said Tuesday, in a new path that steers clear of Russia.

The flight path will cover “just under 9,000 nautical miles” (10,357 miles) — or 16,668 kilometres — in 16 to 17 hours, Cathay said in a statement to AFP.

It will surpass a Singapore Airlines flight travelling from the Southeast Asian city-state to New York, which flies a shorter distance in a longer time — about 15,343 kilometres (9,534 miles) in 18 hours.

Cathay declined to be drawn on the reasons for its flight path giving a wide berth to Russia’s airspace, which it has previously flown through, according to Bloomberg.

Many airlines have cancelled routes to Russian cities or are avoiding its airspace over Moscow’s bloody invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last month.

Russia also closed its skies last month to several European countries and all UK-linked flights in a tit-for-tat response to a similar ban placed on them. 

Cathay is currently seeking an overflight permit for the journey which will fly across the Atlantic, Europe and Central Asia.

“We are always running contingency routings for potential events or scenarios within the world of aviation,” Hong Kong’s flagship carrier said Tuesday in a statement to AFP. 

The trans-Atlantic option is more favourable than their usual trans-Pacific route because of “strong seasonal tailwinds at this time of the year”, it said.

Pre-pandemic, Cathay operated three round trips between the two cities every day. 

Flights to Hong Kong now face frequent cancellations due to the financial hub’s strict anti-Covid measures, as well as a lack of passengers. 

Starting April 1, flights from the US and eight other countries will be allowed to land in Hong Kong again, as the government relaxes some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 restrictions.

As of Tuesday evening, Cathay lists a New York-to-Hong Kong flight for April 3 — a non-stop journey that will stay in the air for 17 hours and 50 minutes, according to its website. 

In this article:Aviation, China, Hongkong
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

After the Russian attack on Ukraine began, Scholz pledged a special budget of 100 billion euros for the military After the Russian attack on Ukraine began, Scholz pledged a special budget of 100 billion euros for the military

World

How Germany, shaken by Ukraine, plans to rebuild its military

Outdated equipment, woeful bureaucracy, demotivated soldiers: Germany has quite a task ahead to modernise its army.

12 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II was married to Prince Philip for 73 years until his death last year aged 99 Queen Elizabeth II was married to Prince Philip for 73 years until his death last year aged 99

Life

Royals assemble for memorial service to Prince Philip

A thanksgiving service will take place on Tuesday for Queen Elizabeth II’s late husband, Prince Philip.

8 hours ago
President Joe Biden caused a stir when, during an impassioned speech in Warsaw, said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power' President Joe Biden caused a stir when, during an impassioned speech in Warsaw, said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power'

World

Regime change, the controversial strategy the US no longer wants

President Joe Biden caused a stir when, during an impassioned speech in Warsaw, said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power' -...

17 hours ago
US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

World

Op-Ed: Official – US judge finds Trump ‘probably’ committed felony by attempting to overturn 2020 election defeat

This is also now a very different ball game.

14 hours ago