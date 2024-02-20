Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Capital One to buy Discover for $35.3 bn

AFP

Published

According to Capital One the deal to acquire Discover is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025
According to Capital One the deal to acquire Discover is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025 - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JOE RAEDLE, SCOTT OLSON
According to Capital One the deal to acquire Discover is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025 - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JOE RAEDLE, SCOTT OLSON

US banking giant Capital One announced Monday it will acquire financial services company Discover in a $35.3 billion all-stock deal combining two of America’s major credit card firms.

Under the deal, Discover shareholders will receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share, a premium of 26.6 percent over Discover’s closing price on Friday.

Acquisition of Discover will help “build a payments network that can compete with the largest payments networks and payments companies,” said Capital One founder and CEO Richard Fairbank in a statement.

Once the deal goes through, Capital One shareholders will own approximately 60 percent of the combined company, and Discover shareholders will own approximately 40 percent.

Discover is among the United States’ major credit card networks, but is smaller than the top three: Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

The company’s acquisition will “accelerate growth and maximizes value for our shareholders, enabling them to participate in the tremendous upside of the combined company,” Discover CEO Michael Rhodes said.

According to Capital One, if approved, the deal is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025.

“The combined credit card business will be in an even stronger position to deliver industry-leading products and experiences that span the credit card marketplace across consumers, small businesses, and merchants,” Capital One said in its statement.

The companies will host a conference call at 8:00 am (1300 GMT) Tuesday.

In this article:Banking, capitalone, Credit, Discover, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The European Commission said it launched formal infringement proceedings against TikTok over the protection of minors online The European Commission said it launched formal infringement proceedings against TikTok over the protection of minors online

Social Media

EU launches probe into TikTok over child protection

The EU on Monday announced a formal investigation into TikTok over alleged breaches of its obligations to protect minors online.

11 hours ago
US President Joe Biden waves as he and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House in Washington on February 19, 2024 US President Joe Biden waves as he and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House in Washington on February 19, 2024

World

Biden says ‘considering’ more Russia sanctions after Navalny death

US President Joe Biden is "considering additional sanctions" on Moscow after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

11 hours ago
Analysts pointed to data showing a 61 percent year-on-year rise in rail trips made in China during the Lunar New Year holiday as being a positive sign Analysts pointed to data showing a 61 percent year-on-year rise in rail trips made in China during the Lunar New Year holiday as being a positive sign

Business

Asia stocks mixed as China enjoys Lunar New Year bump

Chinese stocks were buoyant after Lunar New Year but other Asian markets were mixed.

13 hours ago
Japan is the fourth-biggest donor to Ukraine Japan is the fourth-biggest donor to Ukraine

World

Ukraine PM seeks reconstruction help in Japan

Japan is the fourth-biggest donor to Ukraine - Copyright POOL/AFP Kazuhiro NOGIUkraine’s prime minister urged Japan’s government and private sector on Monday to step...

23 hours ago