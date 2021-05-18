Canadian workers value time off more than pay

The pandemic could lead to increased working hours - Copyright THAILAND'S DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS/AFP Handout

After a year of unprecedented conditions, it is perhaps unsurprising that a number of Canada’s leading companies are shaking up how they structure their worksites and workdays. This includes changes to working practices designed to benefit both employee and employer.

For example, many firms are planning to offer more flexible and hybrid remote or in-person roles even after the pandemic is over.

These trends are captured within the latest edition of the Workforce Confidence Index, run by the professional networking site LinkedIn. For the survey, the pollsters looked at what Canadians say they value most in a new job. They also considered the extent to which this varies across different industries.

In addition, LinkedIn also asked senior managers what aspects of their working world have become better, or indeed worse, since the pandemic began.

This probing revealed that almost half of respondents from Canada’s workforce indicated that having flexibility over their working hours and location and finding work-life balance had become more important value propositions in a new job after the pandemic than beforehand.

Moreover, 40 percent of the respondents suggested that benefits like paid time off were also more important than they were pre-pandemic. For employees, healthcare also featured as benefit deemed to be of greater value in the current situation. Additionally, just over a third said the same was true of salary and workplace culture. This puts rest days at a higher value than take-home pay.

By workplace culture, this refers to the character and personality of the organisation. This is something composed of the organisation’s leadership, values, traditions and beliefs, and the behaviours and attitudes of the people.

Roughly a quarter of respondents overall said a company’s visible commitment to diversity and inclusion was more important to them than it was before the pandemic, while 35 percent had a heightened focus on building transferable skills.

The collated data was weighted by engagement level, to ensure fair representation of various activity levels on the platform. The results represent the world as seen through the lens of LinkedIn’s membership, hence there will be variances across the business landscape. In all, some 1,725 workers in Canada were surveyed.