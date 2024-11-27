Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Canadian fund drops bid for Spanish pharma firm Grifols

AFP

Published

Barcelona-based Grifols makes medicine derived from blood plasma
Barcelona-based Grifols makes medicine derived from blood plasma - Copyright AFP/File Mauro PIMENTEL
Barcelona-based Grifols makes medicine derived from blood plasma - Copyright AFP/File Mauro PIMENTEL

Canadian investment fund Brookfield said Wednesday it has dropped its bid for Spanish pharmaceutical firm Grifols following disagreement over its valuation.

Brookfield and the Grifols family, which owns about a third of the Barcelona-based company that makes medicine derived from blood plasma, have since July been in talks to take it private.

Earlier this month Brookfield made a 6.45-billion-euro bid for Grifols, offering a tentative non-binding price of 10.50 euros ($11) per share.

Grifols swiftly rejected the bid, saying it “significantly underestimated the fundamental prospects and long-term potential” of the company.

In a statement sent to Spanish stock market regulator CNMV, Brookfield said it was “not in a position to continue with a potential offer” for Grifols.

Grifols said its board agreed that “it is not feasible that the transaction goes ahead” and remains focused on “improving the company’s long-term value”.

Its share price plunged in January after US hedge fund Gotham City released a research note accusing the company of “manipulating” its reported debt and operational results to “artificially reduce” its debt ratio, and therefore its financing costs. 

Grifols has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Gotham City is a prominent “short-seller” hedge fund that borrows stock in a company and sells it, hoping to buy it back cheaper to return it to the lender and pocket the difference.

Grifols traces its history back to 1909, first as a blood analysis and transfusion laboratory before specialising in products derived from blood plasma.

It is present in more than 30 countries including Australia, the United States and Japan. It posted revenue of 6.6 billion euros in 2023, a 10.9 percent increase over the previous year.

In this article:Acquisition, Canada, Health, pharmaceutical, Spain
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Blue day for retail following ransomware attack

Blue Yonder, a supply chain software provider serving U.S. and U.K. grocery chains, was hit by a ransomware attack.

19 hours ago
General Motors' Cadillar Lyriq is built in Spring Hill, Tennessee in a plant that can produce either conventional or electrical vehicles, depending on demand General Motors' Cadillar Lyriq is built in Spring Hill, Tennessee in a plant that can produce either conventional or electrical vehicles, depending on demand

Tech & Science

More or less: Erratic nature of UK’s electric vehicle charging network

Globally, electric car sales neared 14 million in 2023, 95% of which were in China, Europe and the U.S.

24 hours ago

Business

Is remote working good for the environment?

Which cities in the US have seen the greatest environmental impact from remote working growth?

23 hours ago
Traders are in a bullish mood as signs of a softening US jobs market boost hopes for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve Traders are in a bullish mood as signs of a softening US jobs market boost hopes for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve

Business

Trump tariffs threat casts chill over Canada

Canada was scrambling Tuesday to blunt the impact of US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to implement steep tariffs once he takes office.

22 hours ago