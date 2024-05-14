Canada’s tech microcosm: Rise in remote web developers in Montreal

Bishop's University, about two hours east of Montreal, is one of three English-language universities in Quebec facing a steep hike in tuition for some students - Copyright AFP/File Tauseef MUSTAFA

A review of numerous job postings and labour statistics suggests that the demand for web developers in Montreal, Canada, has significantly increased, particularly for remote positions. Montréal has attracted over 7,000 tech companies establish either outposts or headquarters in or around the city.

In addition, Montreal has an overall tech workforce of nearly 150,000.

To discuss this trend, Spyros Tsoukalas, a Ph.D. student in the No Code field with Technology without Borders, has explained to Digital Journal: “Web development has evolved remarkably, and this surge only proves that more organizations realize the importance of having a solid digital presence.”

As to what is driving such trends, Tsoukalas explains that digitalization is not just a fleeting trend; instead, it’s the new normal.

According to Made in Canada research, the proportion of technology workers in Canada who work remotely reached 40 percent, partly due to the pandemic but also due to the steady rise of digital-centric jobs.

Web development stands out in this regard, contributing significantly to this surge, and this is especially popular in niche regions, like Montreal.

Remote work has different guidelines to regular work. Tsoukalas explains “five secrets to thriving as a remote web developer”.

Effective Communication

Clear and concise communication with your team scattered across various locations is vital. A study from Nature Human Behaviour backs this up, stating that the success of remote work heavily relies on critical communication.

“Always set clear objectives, be responsive to queries, and regularly update your team,” recommends Tsoukalas.

Time Management

Unlike office settings, remote work lacks strict timeframes. According to a many industry insiders, such flexibility can boost productivity.

Tsoukalas suggests: “Have a dedicated workspace and follow a regular schedule to maintain work-life balance.”

Continuous Learning

Web development is an ever-evolving field. A survey by Devlin Peck implies that around 70 percent of developers believe self-education is a critical aspect of the profession.

Tsoukalas states: “Always stay updated with industry trends and constantly update your skill set.”

Tool Proficiency

Being comfortable with various developer tools can make you more efficient and self-reliant. Most developers use at least two tools simultaneously.

“Invest time in mastering various web development tools,” recommends Tsoukalas.

Networking

Building connections is just as essential in remote settings. Networking can open up opportunities, Tsoukalas suggests that over 80 percent of jobs are filled through networking.

Tsoukalas advises: “Engage in online communities, forums, and social platforms to build and nurture connections.”

In addition, becoming proficient in multiple tools is crucial in web development. Five widely used tools among Canadian developers, selected by Tsoukalas, are:

Visual Studio Code: A source-code editor that simplifies code creation and debugging. It also supports numerous programming languages.

GitHub is a platform for sharing and collaborating on code, making it incredibly beneficial for team projects.

Sublime Text: A versatile text editor favoured for its speed, lightweight design, and high customisability.

Docker: This tool is advantageous for creating, deploying, and running containerization applications

Postman: An API client simplifies developing, testing, and sharing APIs.

Tsoukalas closes with: “As more remote positions surface in Montreal and beyond, embracing these strategies and acquiring the necessary tools will help web developers adapt and flourish.”

Reiterating this last point, Tsoukalas observes: “In the digital age, adaptability is your greatest asset.”