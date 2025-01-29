Canada invests $3.5M in new housing innovation hub to fast-track affordable solutions

Image generated by Gemini Advanced

Canada’s housing crisis has left millions struggling to find affordable, sustainable homes.

A November 2024 Statistics Canada survey found that 45% of Canadians are very concerned about housing affordability because of the rising costs of housing or rent.

In response, GroundBreak Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on property technology and home innovation, has partnered with DMZ, CivicAction, and NGen to launch the newly established Centre for Housing Innovation (CHI).

Backed by a $3.5 million investment from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, the initiative brings together startups, industry leaders, and policymakers to drive advancements in affordable, sustainable housing.

“The Government of Canada’s investment in the CHI represents a critical step toward addressing our nation’s housing crisis,” says Scott Kaplanis, managing partner at GroundBreak Ventures.

“Our team is committed to driving sector-wide innovation by investing in talent and technology to create tangible, lasting, and exportable solutions.”

A collaborative effort to scale housing innovation

The Centre for Housing Innovation is designed as a hub for collaboration, bringing together expertise from GroundBreak Ventures, DMZ, CivicAction, and NGen. Each organization plays a distinct role in supporting housing-focused innovation:

GroundBreak Ventures will support entrepreneurs scaling new property technology solutions, ensuring access to industry networks and resources.

will support entrepreneurs scaling new property technology solutions, ensuring access to industry networks and resources. DMZ , a leading tech incubator based at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), will provide startups with infrastructure and mentorship.

, a leading tech incubator based at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), will provide startups with infrastructure and mentorship. CivicAction , a nonprofit focused on urban development, will ensure initiatives align with the needs of diverse communities.

, a nonprofit focused on urban development, will ensure initiatives align with the needs of diverse communities. NGen, Canada’s advanced manufacturing supercluster, will integrate cutting-edge manufacturing techniques into housing innovation.

“This collaboration exemplifies the leadership and creativity needed to solve complex housing challenges,” said Kaplanis.

While visiting TMU and the DMZ to learn how the CHI will be established, the Hon. Ruby Sahota, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, explained that the government recognizes the need to act quickly in creating housing solutions.

“We are helping to equip entrepreneurs, manufacturers and developers with the tools and expertise needed to create advanced, sustainable housing solutions for Canadians,” she said.

“We need more housing, and we need the technology to increase the supply fast,” underscored the Hon. Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre.

Key initiatives: Acceleration and training

The CHI will focus on two core initiatives:

Accelerator for housing solutions : Aimed at startups, this program will provide resources such as mentorship, infrastructure, and industry expertise to help Canadian companies scale their housing innovations. It will launch this spring.

: Aimed at startups, this program will provide resources such as mentorship, infrastructure, and industry expertise to help Canadian companies scale their housing innovations. It will launch this spring. Training program for housing and manufacturing innovation: Designed for professionals in housing and manufacturing, these programs will cover sustainable design, regulatory compliance, advanced manufacturing techniques, and new building materials. It will launch later this year.

Scaling investment in housing innovation

GroundBreak Ventures has been an active player in property technology investment, making over 30 investments in the sector over the past five years. The firm has partnered with groups like The Hopewell Group of Companies and Drew and Jonathan Scott (The Property Brothers) and has worked alongside policymakers to promote Canadian technology as a means to improve sector-wide productivity.

As part of its commitment to advancing housing solutions, GroundBreak Ventures recently launched the $50 million Healthy Home Innovation Fund, aimed at supporting startups developing healthier and more sustainable housing options.