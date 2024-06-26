Connect with us

Canada business tycoon Frank Stronach charged with sexual assaults

AFP

Austrian-Canadian businessman Frank Stronach, seen here during his run for public office in his native Austria, has been charged with 13 counts of sexual assault in Canada
Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach is facing 13 charges for alleged sexual assaults of several women from 1980 to 2023, police said Wednesday after new accusations piled up against him.

Stronach, 91, was arrested earlier this month and later released on bail, accused of five criminal offences including rape, indecent assault and forcible confinement. 

Peel regional police Constable Nikhil Chakravarthy told AFP additional victims came forward in recent weeks leading to more charges and the billionaire’s re-arrest on Wednesday.

The fresh indictments are for attempted rape, indecent assault and six counts of sexual assault. Police declined to release the number of victims.

Stronach, through his lawyer Brian Greenspan, said he “denies and will vigorously defend” himself against the untested accusations in court, while seeking to maintain his legacy as a philanthropist and an icon of the Canadian business community.

The Austrian-born rags-to-riches immigrant grew a small Canadian tool and die company into one of the world’s largest automotive parts manufacturers, Magna International, based in Aurora, Ontario.

At age 80, Stronach ceded control of the company and returned to Austria to run for public office as leader of a new party called Team Stronach.

The party was dissolved a few years later after losing support and he returned to Canada.

Stronach is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

