Can small businesses benefit from AI tools? 10 pros and cons to consider

Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has experienced huge growth in recent years. More and more, AI is being integrated into the everyday processes of businesses across the world.

However, AI is a wide-ranging tool that can be misused or misunderstood. It is not a robot employee or master-of-all, it is a technological tool that processes the data available to it.

“AI is a useful tool, but it is just that: a tool,” explains Saad Alam, CEO and Co-Founder of Hone Health. “It is not a replacement for the human mind but a supplement to it.”

It’s important to weigh the pros and cons of AI before deciding if it’s right for your business. Consider these potential impacts of AI on your small business to decide if integrating AI tools would help your small business grow.

What are the pros of AI for your business?

AI can be a great tool for processing, analyzing, and generating data. While it cannot act creatively, it can be a crucial supplement to the creative process of your employees. Consider these pros of using AI in your business to help with a wide range of tasks and processes.

1. Improved efficiency with automation

AI is a versatile tool that can improve the efficiency of your business. By setting up automation with AI, you can cut out the extra busy work from your day and focus more on strategy and creativity.

“AI is an incredible tool for doing that mundane, repetitive work that takes up so much time,” explains Andrew Meyer, CEO of Arbor. “You can create really efficient automation with AI that does the work for you in a fraction of the time.”

When you have reliable automation set up, you can create more time for the more cutting-edge work of your employees. Using AI to build automation can be a useful way to increase efficiency and allow for more creativity to flow.

2. Increased productivity

AI can help increase productivity by being a quick and effective tool for idea generation. Using AI to generate outlines or topics allows you to use your energy on more engaging work.

“AI is really helpful for outlining content or generating ideas to build from,” George Fraguio, Vice President of Bridge Lending at Vaster Capital expresses. “It can increase productivity by cutting out the generative steps of the process, freeing up time for you to focus on the creativity and fine-tuning.”

With the quick searching and data analysis of AI, it can cut out a lot of the preliminary research phase within your business. With a quick query, you can generate content ideas or product improvements based on online competitor data.

3. Enhanced customer service

Having customer service representatives on-call 24/7 is effective for business but can be costly for business owners. It’s hard to find employees willing to work through the night, and it’s often an unnecessary cost for small businesses. Instead, use AI to offer around-the-clock customer service to answer common customer questions.

Ally Fekaiki from Juno says she is “excited by the potential for AI to enhance the customer experience, unlocking wildly sophisticated opportunities for next-level customer communications and user engagement.”

AI can use advanced consumer data and analytics to provide expert customer responses, fine-tuned for engagement and accuracy.

4. Reduced human error

It’s normal for humans to have certain experiential biases that can impact their work. While sometimes this human trait offers a unique and important perspective, it can be troublesome when your business is looking for impartial analysis and reporting.

“The best part about AI is its razor-sharp precision,” explains Miles Beckett, Co-Founder and CEO of Flossy. “Especially when it comes to data input and processing, AI can cut out the risk of human error.”

AI is a data-driven tool that doesn’t hold biases or human perspectives, so it can cut out the headache of human mistakes that might arise.

5. Real-time data analytics

Data analytics is a necessary but time-consuming part of running a business. It is important to understand how your business is doing by reviewing consumer and revenue data. With AI, you can run a wide range of essential analyses on your consumer or product data in real time.

“AI is an especially exciting tool in the data analytics world,” expresses Selom Agbitor, Co-Founder of Mad Rabbit, a company that sells soothing tattoo numbing cream to protect your ink. “It can accurately perform complicated and lengthy analytics in a matter of seconds.”

Using AI for data analytics can offer your business access to in-depth reports while cutting down on the labor of manually creating, running, and analyzing reports. Of course, a human eye is still necessary, but AI can create a much more efficient process for your data needs.

What are the cons of AI for your business?

While AI is an exciting and innovative tool, there are some disadvantages to using it for your small business. Some processes require a human touch that AI cannot offer, and AI cannot stand on its own to replace your human employees. Consider these cons of using AI tools in your business before making the decision to integrate them into your work.

1. It can be impersonal and dehumanizing

Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

The connection and intimacy of a small business are often what draw customers in. The personalized touches that a small business offers are humanizing and make the customer feel special. AI, however, cannot replicate this human touch.

“AI will never be able to fully replicate the warmth and genuineness of real human connection,” says Jonathan Zacharias, Founder of GR0. “That emotional bond is especially important for a small business.”

Be careful not to use AI to the point of impersonalizing your business. While AI can create content quickly, it cannot offer the unique human voice associated with your business.

2. Misinformation and accuracy problems

AI is a tool based on the information available on the internet. As many people know, much of what’s on the internet isn’t fact-based or entirely accurate information. Because of this, sometimes AI can generate misinformation by referencing incorrect sources.

“AI is not a fool-proof tool,” explains George Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Stellar Sleep. “It derives its information from searching the thousands of sources online, some of which are not accurate.”

Be sure to double-check any information that AI generates for your business and make sure it is fact-based and accurate before sharing it with your audience.

3. Risk of plagiarism

Plagiarism is the representation of someone else’s work or ideas as your own. Since AI uses other people’s work to generate its content, your business might risk being called out for plagiarism of the work it references.

“When using AI, you have to be especially careful of the risk of plagiarism. You don’t have the opportunity to cross-reference the source when using AI tools,” states Dominique Zimmermann, CEO and Head Designer of Bombshell Sportswear.

The most common ethical question raised about AI is if the content it generates is plagiarism. While the verdict is still out, it’s important to be mindful about how you use AI to generate content.

4. Lacking creativity

Creativity is integral to business success, and it’s a human touch that AI has yet to be able to replicate.

“These tools are great at generating content based on data, but they’re not very good at coming up with creative ideas,” explains Sujay Pawar from CartFlows, “This can limit the scope of the content it creates and make it feel stale.”

AI is not able to be creative and innovative, which are necessary aspects of running a business. While it’s an effective and productive tool, it might not be able to offer the creative edge you need to make your business stand out.

5. High costs

Although there are free AI tools available to the public, custom AI tools for businesses tend to be a bit pricier.

“To really make AI effective for your business, you would want custom-built software tailored to your needs. That can be a costly investment that not all businesses have the luxury to make,” says Andrew Chen, Chief Product Officer of CommentSold, a company that specializes in Shopify live selling.

The most advanced and accurate AI tools for your business can be costly, and as a small business, it might not be the right moment for such an investment. Make sure to balance the pros with the costs when deciding to move forward with AI.

Can your business benefit from AI tools?

AI is a powerful and effective tool that can be instrumental in business success. That being said, it is important to be careful about how you use AI and to consider all of the factors before deciding if AI is right for your business.

“AI tools are not one-size-fits-all. It’s important to really take into account how AI would fit into the unique dynamics of your business,” explains Erick Ramirez, CMO of George Stone Crab, a company known for their delicious stone crab claws

Most importantly, AI is a tool, not a replacement for the humans that make up your business. As you consider AI tools, remember to consider how these tools can best supplement the team you already have to support them in being their most productive, creative, and efficient.