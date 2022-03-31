Can Derace (DERC) and Autometa (ATA) Explode 30000% like Axie Infinity (AXS)?

Image: Binance

A year ago, not many people would have heard of the term “The Metaverse”. Fast forward to today and it’s one of the most searched terms on Google. This is mainly thanks to the announcement that Facebook was changing its name to Meta and expanding into virtual reality. On the back of this, certain play to earn metaverse games such as Axie Infinity (AXS) shot to success, rising 30000% in just 6 months. If this is giving you massive FOMO then fear not. As we move through 2022, there looks set to be a number of opportunities to catch some gains as more and more play to earn games are released. Two projects with tremendous upside potential are DeRace (DERC) & Autometa (ATA).

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a play to earn game that takes a similar concept to the phenomenon that is Pokemon. Players can train, breed and even fight their own little creatures known as Axies. Each Axie is a specific NFT meaning that you own the exclusive rights to that particular creature. Players can earn Smooth Love Potion (SLP) by winning battles against either computer-generated opponents or other players and their Axies. The Smooth Love Potion (SLP) can then be exchanged for other cryptos or fiat currency.

Axie Infinity was trading at just $0.5384 at the start of 2021. By November it had exploded to its all-time high price of $164.90, an increase of just over 30000%! That means that just a $100 investment in January would have had you sitting on $30,000 just 11 months later.

DeRace (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) is the world’s first decentralised blockchain-based racehorse platform, bringing together millions of racehorse fans in a community where you can buy, breed, and stage races in your own hippodromes for real money. Horse racing and video gaming are two of the most profitable markets in the world, DeRace (DERC) is using blockchain technology to combine the two to create a unique NFT gaming experience for horse racing enthusiasts.

Each user is able to own their very own unique horse as an NFT. Each horse will have its own individual traits and characteristics and can be trained and bred to increase the likeliness of winning races. With horse racing predicted to eclipse soccer as the leader of the sports industry and the video game industry’s popularity continuing to soar there is an incredible gap in the market for a project like DeRace (DERC). Trading at just $1.75 currently, DeRace would 70x your investment if it reached similar heights of Axie Infinity’s current market cap!

Image courtesy DeRace

Autometa (ATA)

Autometa (ATA) is a play to earn role-playing game where users will own part of the game as well as be able to play. Users will be able to earn $ATA simply by holding the token long term. Players will play as Jack as he tries to survive many different levels in a world known as Disrova. After a science experiment goes wrong, enemies in the form of clockwork robots bare down of Disrova and look to take over. Players will be able to earn and use NFTs to then use in-game to help them defeat the opponents.

Image courtesy Autometa

Autometa (ATA) will be a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) meaning that all members of the community and token holders will be able to vote on decisions to improve the project. The longevity of the token is also protected as its a self-regulatory organisation. This means that fees are collected from each transaction that takes place on the network, the value of $ATA should then grow over time as the project becomes more self-sustaining.

Video gaming is a billion-dollar industry and is expected to keep growing at a tremendous rate. Blockchain technology allows players to not only enjoy the games they are playing but presents an opportunity to earn real-life cash from playing the too. As the space continues to develop the popularity of play to earn gaming will almost certainly rise meaning that projects such as DeRace (DERC) and Autometa (ATA) have a fantastic opportunity to capitalise on the niche.

