Call centre workers report having trouble concentrating: What methods can improve this?

Working in a call centre is the modern equivalent of Taylorist approaches to the assembly line with workers alienated from the activity. With non-stop calls, background noise, and a fast-paced setting, many call centre workers understandably find it hard to stay focused and managers are keen to extract maximal value. A recent survey finds that one in three (34 percent) say they struggle to concentrate on the job.

Naturally this affects mental health as well as ‘productivity’; it can also impact customer interactions and overall worker job satisfaction. Some analysts, keen to gain improvements in productivity, have asked the question ‘what can call centre employees do to tackle these distractions and boost their focus?’ A slower-pace of work is not on the agenda.

From the productivity perspective, Ben Booth, CEO and Founder at MaxContact, a contact centre software specialist, has compiled a list of things workers can adopt to improve their concentration in the workplace. This information has been shared with Digital Journal.

The report found an increase in hybrid workers, with 66 percent of those surveyed working from home and in the office, with another 11 percent being fully remote.

While remote working may increase productivity, reports show that 80 percent of UK workers believe working from home has a negative impact on their mental health. This is due to being more isolated from co-workers and a potential lack of routine.

It was further reported that only 45 percent of leaders surveyed thought the team’s overall happiness was the most important thing regarding their performance, amongst other factors.

What can employers do to make workers feel more motivated and focused in the workplace? The MaxContact survey finds:

Encourage growth and learning

Learning and growth opportunities allow employees to feel more competent and confident in their roles.

Employers share coaching tips with workers seven times per month on average. It is critical to continuously encourage this, the survey’s message runs, because employees who learn new skills or improve existing ones will feel more invested in their work.

Engaged employees are more likely to stay focused on their tasks, as they are more likely to see it as part of a larger personal development path.

Work with employees to create personalised development plans that outline their goals and the steps needed to achieve them. As a business, you can also offer workshops, seminars, and courses that align with employees’ career goals to encourage growth and learning.

Reward achievements

By reinforcing positive behaviours, according to the survey, it is likely to improve focus and increase motivation. When achievements are rewarded, employees have even clearer goals to work toward. This goal-setting helps to focus efforts on key tasks.

These will align their daily activities with the company’s objectives to reach those milestones far more effectively.

Prioritise work-life balance and support mental health

72 percent of call centre employees reported feeling burnt out or facing burnout. This can be detrimental to both the employee and the business.

Prolonged stress from burnout can result in physical and mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, insomnia, and chronic illnesses. It can also cause employees to take more sick days or leave their jobs altogether, leading to higher turnover rates and additional costs for the organisation.

When employees have time to recharge outside of work, they are less likely to feel exhausted or overwhelmed.

Foster a positive environment

Creating a friendly, respectful, and inclusive environment where employees feel valued can make a significant impact on their engagement and willingness to contribute. You can do this by encouraging employees to share their thoughts and ideas without fear of judgement.

The report recommends to use tools like suggestion boxes, regular one-on-one meetings, and team forums to do so, for example. This will also improve communication among employees, which can make workflow more cohesive, with workers more willing to help each other out when necessary.

Create space for open feedback

Regular feedback sessions allow employees to voice concerns and ideas, making them feel heard and showing that their input is respected. It also gives workers a chance to air out any issues they may be concerned with, so there is no built-up resentment towards the company or lack of motivation as a result.

To create a more responsive space for feedback, you can organise workshops or training sessions that focus on giving and receiving feedback effectively, teaching employees how to communicate their thoughts constructively.