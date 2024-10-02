Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

California passes law allowing Dutch-style cannabis cafes

AFP

Published

California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but dispensaries that sell the substance legally remain less popular than the black market
California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but dispensaries that sell the substance legally remain less popular than the black market - Copyright AFP Robyn Beck
California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but dispensaries that sell the substance legally remain less popular than the black market - Copyright AFP Robyn Beck

Starting next year, diners in the western US state of California can smoke cannabis at certain restaurants, thanks to a new law allowing for “cannabis cafes” akin to those popularized in the Netherlands.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Monday authorizing businesses that are already licensed to sell cannabis to serve hot food and non-alcoholic beverages.

It will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but dispensaries that sell the substance legally remain less popular than the black market.

“Right now, our small cannabis businesses are struggling to compete against illegal drug sellers that don’t follow the law or pay taxes,” said state assemblyman Matt Haney, who authored the bill.

“In order to ensure the legal cannabis market can survive and thrive in California, we have to allow them to adapt, innovate and offer products and experiences that customers want,” Haney continued.

Some cities like West Hollywood, near Los Angeles, have been calling for such legislation for years.

The liberal enclave hopes to compete with Amsterdam and already hosts “cannabis lounges,” where dispensaries are attached to separate bars or restaurants.

Now, the law will allow any business in the state to follow the same model without falling into a legal gray area.

Not everyone is in favor of the move, however.

Public health advocates have expressed concern about the effect smoking cannabis in restaurants can have on lung health.

“Secondhand marijuana smoke has many of the same carcinogens and toxic chemicals as secondhand tobacco smoke,” read a statement from the American Cancer Society’s advocacy branch.

The new law “undermines the state’s smoke-free restaurants law and compromises its enforcement, thus threatening to roll back decades of hard-won protections of everyone’s right to breathe clean, smoke-free air.”

California notably banned smoking in bars and restaurants nearly 30 years ago, the first US state to do so.

Newsom had vetoed a different version of the bill last year, citing the health concerns.

However, the new version of the law signed Monday will include parameters to ensure employees in cannabis cafes can wear masks to protect themselves and be informed of the risks of inhaling secondhand cannabis smoke.

In this article:Cannabis, Drugs, Lifestyle, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: China to land on the Moon by 2030 – New power ballgame

The big question is whether America wants to lose this race.

21 hours ago
The "Odyssey" has been docked in rainy Northern Ireland since May The "Odyssey" has been docked in rainy Northern Ireland since May

World

Long-delayed cruise leaves Belfast after four months

The "Odyssey" has been docked in rainy Northern Ireland since May - Copyright AFP Menahem KAHANAA luxury round-the-world cruise ship beset with technical delays...

23 hours ago
A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip

World

Multiple deaths in school bus fire in Thailand: PM

A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip - Copyright AFP Manan VATSYAYANAA devastating fire...

17 hours ago
UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion) UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion)

Business

UAE oil giant ADNOC swoops on German chemicals firm Covestro

UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion) - Copyright AFP Alain JOCARDJean-Philippe Lacour with...

14 hours ago