Business

Calgary’s bold vision: Becoming Canada’s innovation capital

Published

Photo by Sarah Coleman
“We want to be the innovation capital of this country within six years.”

With that declaration, Brad Parry, CEO of Calgary Economic Development, laid out Calgary’s ambition during the conclusion of Calgary Innovation Week. Alongside Terry Rock, CEO of Platform Calgary, Parry joined Digital Journal at the Innovation Week YYC Launch Party to discuss the city’s transformation from an energy-sector giant to an emerging leader in tech innovation.

From energy roots to innovation leadership

Calgary’s evolution is deeply tied to its energy roots. Parry explained, “The misconception that people have about our ecosystem is that the traditional energy companies aren’t innovators, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.” 

Many of the city’s most successful entrepreneurs and startups emerged from the energy sector and have since expanded into fintech, life sciences, and agtech.

Platform Calgary has been central to this transformation, acting as a hub for entrepreneurs by providing access to capital, mentorship, and connections. Rock reflected on its mission, saying, “This organization is about preparing the city for what’s coming next.”

Amazon HQ2 rejection was a wake-up call

A turning point in Calgary’s journey came in 2018 when Amazon chose not to locate its second headquarters in the city. 

“Amazon came to us, said, ‘Look, we absolutely love you guys,” said Parry. “You have great talent. You just have the wrong kind of talent.’” 

This feedback served as a wake-up call for Calgary, prompting a focus on diversifying its workforce to meet the demands of tech and innovation industries. “That was a wake-up call to go, ‘Holy s–t. Let’s think about this. Now, what talent do we actually need?’” Parry added.

Since then, the city has made significant strides in cultivating talent for emerging industries and positioning itself as a competitive innovation hub.

Challenges remain, but Calgary is poised to lead

Despite the progress, challenges persist. 

Parry noted, “There are still companies here that don’t know about the amazing talents in their own backyard. They go overseas to look for it. They go south of the border.” Additionally, changing perceptions of Calgary remains critical. 

“For so long, people told the story of Calgary without talking to Calgarians,” Parry said.

Both leaders expressed optimism about Calgary’s trajectory, with Rock pointing to reinvestment from successful entrepreneurs. 

“We had a couple of amazing exits, and those founders are very generous [in] giving back,” he said. “That’s going to happen two or three times in the next five years again.” 

Watch the full interview.

This article was created with the assistance of AI. Learn more about our AI ethics policy here.

In this article:Calgary, Innovation Week YYC
Written By

Chris is an award-winning entrepreneur who has worked in publishing, digital media, broadcasting, advertising, social media & marketing, data and analytics. Chris is a partner in the media company Digital Journal, content marketing and brand storytelling firm Digital Journal Group, and Canada's leading digital transformation and innovation event, the mesh conference. He covers innovation impact where technology intersections with business, media and marketing. Chris is a member of Digital Journal's Insight Forum.

