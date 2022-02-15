Business tips for safeguarding the privacy of personal data

Facebook cited privacy concerns in cutting off a research project on political misinformation, but critics said the move goes against transparency. — Photo: © Eurokinissi/AFP

Data privacy should be built into all protocols governing systems that hold personal data and consent for data to be used, for whatever purpose, must be sort from the person who supplied the data. Despite these fundamentals, data privacy issues continue to emerge.

As safeguards in the business world have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has added another layer of complexity to the workplace. One example of this is with companies relying on technology to establish secure remote work capabilities.

Furthermore, as part of IT modernization, business leaders need to reflect on the importance of ensuring all company cyber assets are secure.

Looking at some of the options for the business community is Keith Neilson, Technical Evangelist at CloudSphere.

Neilson tells Digital Journal: “In the U.S. alone, there are several disparate federal and state laws, some of which only regulate specific types of data – like credit or health data, or specific populations – like children.”

While these laws may not go far enough for many data privacy advocates, Neilson draws in the issue of complexity. He states: “Combine these regulations with the many different international laws that aim to ensure data privacy, such as GDPR, and compliance for companies with global operations becomes an extremely complex undertaking.”

However, system and regulatory complexity is not a reason to delay acting. Neilson advises that “cyber asset management should be a top priority for every organization.”

Such measures are important as consumers become increasingly intentional about what types of data they share, why they are sharing it, and with whom.

This means being proactive. Neilson advises: “Enterprises cannot ensure compliance and data security unless all assets are properly known, tagged, and mapped in the cloud. To avoid jeopardizing sensitive company or customer data, organizations must take the first step of cyber asset management to secure visibility of all cyber assets in their IT environment and understand connections between business services.”

As a key recommendation, Neilson advises: “This includes identifying misconfigurations and automatically prioritizing risks to improve overall security posture, allowing for real-time visibility and management of all sensitive data.”