Business tips: Evolving the digital-led firm in 2022

Digital businesses must focus on optimizing their internal processes to improve the customer experience.

Sotheby's sold the original source code for the World Wide Web for $5.4 million — © AFP Martin BUREAU
How will digital businesses evolve through the course of 2022? What are the fundamental challenges and what should companies be considering now for the final few weeks that remain of 2021? Providing an insight is Subrah Iyar, CEO and Co-founder, Moxtra.

Digital Journal: What is the biggest challenge business face on the digital front?

Subrah Iyar: There’s no doubt that the convenience of digital interactions with businesses has completely influenced consumer preferences in recent years. However, the loss of humanization in digital business-to-customer interactions poses a huge challenge as businesses start planning for 2022. This is especially true as more technologically evolved business models come to the forefront, such as fully virtual service of clients and businesses stepping away from the 9 to 5 work day. While keeping up with customer expectations requires regular refinement and management, businesses must implement better digital practices to keep customers engaged.

DJ: What should businesses be preparing for now, to get ready for 2022?

Iyar: As we head into 2022, digital businesses must focus on optimizing their internal processes to improve the customer experience of their clients as a whole. For example, despite 24/7 availability offering instant responsiveness to clients, from a staffing perspective, the on-demand delivery of services not only drains limited resources, but also erases human touch points as many businesses rely on chatbots to be able to offer 24/7 access. On the other hand, a just-in-time assistance model allows teams to respond when it is convenient, while still delivering timely, high quality service in a cost-effective manner for an overall better customer experience.

DJ: What is the most essential digital strategy in order to be 2022-ready?

Iyar: Ultimately, focusing on combating the pain points of backend management is what will enable consistent, high-quality client engagement in 2022 and beyond. Customizable workflow capabilities that empower employees to properly manage client accounts will subsequently streamline collaboration with clients and offer a just-in-time, quality service. By leveraging workflows to combat the original pain point that is the unmanaged delivery of client services, businesses will be able to provide the optimal customer experience in every step of the customer journey.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

