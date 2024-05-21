Business insurance trends to watch in 2024

Photo by docstockmedia/Shutterstock.com

The U.S. business insurance market was worth close to $300 billion last year, according to the market research and insights firm IMARC Group,

But business insurance can be difficult to define. It’s an umbrella term that covers an increasingly broad portfolio of specialist insurance solutions.

So, what are the leading business and commercial insurance trends in 2024? And what do firms need to know when assessing their business insurance needs?

Building insurance into the risk management framework

Having business insurance is for more than just when something bad happens. Business insurance is part of a wider risk management strategy that can help businesses make better, more informed decisions.

All businesses face risks. Some relate to global events reported in the news. Others are unique to each industry or organization. Often, a business insurance provider can help identify and analyze risks. That same partner can then go on to support the design and implementation of a business resilience and risk management strategy.

This can help mitigate the negative impact of a wide range of risks. It can even put businesses in a position to exploit the opportunities that come with them ahead of competitors.

Be prepared with business interruption insurance

Even the best risk management setup cannot prevent risks from impacting a business. Unforeseen events can always disrupt operations and hit the bottom line.

This is when a business interruption insurance policy can help. Whether it’s a natural disaster, a military conflict, or a public health crisis, business interruption insurance can offset losses and help keep operations running.

The policy can support in various ways, including:

Extra expense coverage for temporary spikes in operating costs

Complex claims advocacy to navigate unusual or complicated insurance claims

Ordinance and legal support to get more time to comply with building regulations

Analysis to understand and plan for direct and indirect supply chain disruption

Ordinary payroll cover to ensure staff still gets paid on time

Addressing climate risk

Climate change can sometimes feel like a distant threat – something for politicians to worry about. However, more and more businesses are exposed to the consequences of extreme weather events.

The World Economic Forum warned recently that climate – alongside conflict – would be the major source of global risk in 2024. Whether it’s damage to property or supply chain disruption, environmental risk is a growing concern in many boardrooms.

Despite that, climate risk is often excluded from standard property and liability policies. Businesses can protect themselves by building it into their broader risk management framework and exploring environmental insurance solutions.

Cyber remaining a threat

Artificial intelligence is the dominant tech story right now. It promises to disrupt industries and destroy jobs. But the more immediate technological risk is likely to be cybersecurity.

Last year, the average cost of a single data breach was $4.45 million, according to tech giant IBM. That was a 15% increase compared to 2020. Meanwhile, data from Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform, revealed corporate victims of ransomware attacks paid out a combined $1 billion in extorted cryptocurrency payments in 2023.

The right insurance and risk management partner is essential in protecting a business from these threats. Businesses need support and expert guidance to identify, analyze, and prepare for cyberattacks. They also need insurance that will keep operations running if they become a victim.

The value of data and analytics

Access to data and proprietary analytical tools has transformed risk management. Better information means better decision-making. This, in turn, allows businesses to develop and deploy the most appropriate risk management strategies.

Data and analytical tools support:

A better understanding of a firm’s capacity to take on more risk

Benchmarking losses, deductibles, and limits

Measuring the probability of complex loss events

Identifying optimal risk financing solutions

Finding the right business insurance partner ensures access to the latest analytical tools.