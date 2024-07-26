Business focus: Instilling best cybersecurity practices at work

Computer display requiring password access. — Image © Tim Sandle

Strong cybersecurity is of grave concern to any organisation, but this may be especially true for healthcare providers. Cyberattacks not only threaten hospital operations, but can also put patients’ physical wellness and personal data security at risk.

To elaborate on this issue, researchers at Radar Healthcare have provided Digital Journal useful tips for healthcare organisations hoping to instil best practices around cybersecurity in the workplace.

These are:

Establish a strong security culture

There are several key steps for establishing a strong cybersecurity culture in the workplace. The first is to provide frequent education and training sessions for healthcare staff.

Simple human error or negligence can result in devastating consequences. When equipped with knowledge about exactly how to maintain cybersecurity, staff can make informed decisions and exercise appropriate caution when handling sensitive information.

Another essential element to building a security culture is for managers and other workplace leaders to set a good example for others. Keeping data safe requires a collaborative effort, which should be reflected throughout every level and branch of an organisation. Collectively taking responsibility for maintaining data security must be among an organisation’s core values.

Additionally, having a dedicated team for security compliance, such as Radar Healthcare, plays a crucial role in ensuring adherence to regulations and best practices. An added layer of expertise and vigilance help to safeguard sensitive data and mitigate risks effectively.

Support for staff

Creating a supportive culture for staff is paramount in maintaining a robust cybersecurity environment. Offering a range of training resources, both online and in-person, can empower employees to understand and implement security best practices effectively.

Protect company computers

Computers are often the primary devices used to store, access, and update personal health information. Therefore, your organisation must take several proactive measures to ensure these devices are well-secured.

Install antivirus software

Computer viruses are malicious software, or ‘malware’, that infiltrates your device and can cause severe damage – including stealing confidential data. The most threatening aspect of viruses is that they can sometimes infect a device without the user’s knowledge.

They can come from a range of sources including websites, hidden email attachments, and seemingly harmless links sent from compromised email accounts. While it’s important to educate staff about how to be cautious of potential malware, you cannot solely rely on humans to be on the lookout.

Antivirus software helps to fight malware attempting to enter your device, and good programs will also scan for any potential viruses. If a threat is identified, the software will place the virus in a protected folder. Depending on the specific program, the user will either have to approve the removal of the virus or it will be automatically deleted.

Implement data access and usage controls

Access controls strengthen security because they would limit access to patient information to only users who need the data to perform their jobs. Access restrictions would require user authorisation to confirm that they are an authorised user before viewing sensitive data, either through a PIN, password, or biometric scanning.

Healthcare organisations can also benefit from implementing usage controls that allow you to restrict specific actions, which may put sensitive information at risk. These activities may include certain web uploads, sending emails to unauthorised users, or copying files to external drives. Usage controls may help identify the appropriate level of protection for different types of data, and clarify which digital behaviours may be putting personal health information at risk.

Secure mobile devices

It is becoming more common for healthcare professionals to utilise mobile devices, like smartphones and tablets, to access information or fill out documentation. However, managing personal health information on mobile devices requires many security measures:

Devices must be kept up to date with the latest operating systems.

Managing privacy settings, configurations, and the use of strong passwords.

Requiring the installation of mobile security software.

Enabling the ability to remotely wipe and lock lost or stolen devices.

Monitoring email accounts and attachments to prevent viruses.

Implementing policies to ensure that only applications that meet predefined criteria can be installed, and that all application data is encrypted.

Conduct regular internal risk assessments

Proactive prevention is crucial in avoiding cybersecurity disasters. Conducting regular audits and risk assessments can identify vulnerabilities in your organisation’s security operations, as well as inadequacies in your employees’ and business partners’ security awareness compliance.

Implementing a system for periodic audits and risk assessments, along with setting up reminders for these evaluations, ensures that potential security risks are consistently monitored and addressed.

By periodically evaluating current and potential security risk areas, healthcare providers and their business associates can avoid the many detrimental impacts of data breaches, including reputation damage and lofty financial penalties from regulatory agencies.

Evaluate security compliance of business partners

For various reasons, including delivering care and facilitating payments, healthcare information is increasingly transmitted between providers and business partners. All parties should be held liable for ensuring that personal health information is protected.

Therefore, one of the most crucial security measures an organisation can take is carefully and regularly evaluating its business associates’ security compliance, including vendors and subcontractors.

Through exercising effective security measures, your patient’s data will be well protected, and managing cybersecurity can become a second-nature practice for your organisation.