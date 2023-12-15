Business AI and intelligent automation will be the buzz phrases for 2024

Teachers at a workshop on ChatGPT bot in Geneva - Copyright AFP Aaref WATAD

According to Ugo Orsi, Chief Customer Officer at Digitate, the business world can expect two impactful things to occur during the course of 2024. The first of these is that businesses will make sense of GenAI in AIOps. The second are involves enterprises finally being able to quantify the return of investment in the area of intelligent automation.

GenAI in AIOps

As generative AI continues to gain momentum in mainstream business, business can expect to see a ‘levelling out’ in 2024. According to Orsi, this will come “as enterprises begin to adopt standards and deploy GenAI in applications that make business sense as they pair it with AIOps.”

Generative AI (GenAI) is a type of Artificial Intelligence that can create a wide variety of data, such as images, videos, audio, text, and 3D models.

So how does this differ from current processes? Orsi spells this out: “Conversational AI will drive customer-facing elements such as customer support, directing inquiries, managing UX interfaces, and the initial vetting of customers.”

In outlining the benefits, Orsi continues: “GenAI will be used to provide personalized support to IT users, such as by answering their questions and troubleshooting problems. Beyond that, GenAI will support improved anomaly detection and prediction, automated remediation, which can free up IT staff to focus on more strategic tasks, and enhanced decision-making, providing insights that help IT leaders make better decisions about resource allocation, capacity planning, and other critical areas.”

Enterprises quantifying the ROI of intelligent automation

With the second area of innovation, Orsi foresees that intelligent automation (IA), as a powerful tool that can be used to improve IT operations and reduce costs, will become more widely used.

Intelligent automation involves the use of automation technologies – artificial intelligence (AI), business process management (BPM), and robotic process automation (RPA).

In terms of the reasons why, Orsi finds: “A well-designed IA solution will boost customer satisfaction, operating cost decreases, attrition and turnover for IT staff decreases. However, it can be difficult to quantify the value of IA projects, which can make it challenging to get buy-in from executives.”

In terms of the benefits to be realised, Orsi says: “As enterprises deploy IA, tangible measures of ROI are required that are meaningful to key decision makers.”

And in terms of the coming year, he predicts: “In 2024, enterprises will need to adopt a model for designing IA transformation projects that are more likely to succeed. A “black box” approach to IA transformation will not work. Instead, a more Agile approach that is based on Sagas, Epics, and Sprints is recommended.”

In terms of where business can turn, Orsi puts forward: “Powerful AI-based solutions for IT operations such as Digitate’s ignio can be used to predict incidents, offer ways to prevent them, and even suggest improvements to the technical design/architecture to optimize operations, transparently, making ROI easier to showcase.”