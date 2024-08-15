Building Funding Pips: Khaled Ayesh’s story

Khaled Ayesh - Owner & Chairman of Funding Pips. Photo courtesy of Khaled Ayesh

From Amman to Berlin to Dubai: Khaled Ayesh’s journey

Born and raised in Amman, Jordan, Khaled Ayesh’s journey would change the way he approaches trading today. His upbringing instilled strength and toughness, equipping him with survival skills that pushed his entrepreneurial endeavors forward. At just 17, he moved to Germany to pursue a university degree. Initially enrolled in Mechanical Engineering, he made a switch to Finance at SRH Hochschule Berlin. During this time, he began exploring the world of trading, kindling a passion that would shape his career.

The birth of Funding Pips: A new approach in the proprietary trading evaluation industry

After falling in love with trading, trading for many years, and then earning a Bachelor of Finance, Khaled Ayesh founded Funding Pips, a proprietary trading evaluation company. Before Funding Pips, the industry was plagued with insecurity. Payout cycles were excessively long, often exceeding a month, and users were frequently mistreated or even defrauded. Many brands failed due to a lack of understanding and purpose. However, Khaled Ayesh worked to change the industry in just two years. He introduced consistent weekly payouts amounting to millions, and Funding Pips proudly maintains a record of zero payout denials.

“I have been navigating operational risks with steady feet on the ground while growing a company from start-up to scale-up and seeing it now becoming an organization. Before I founded Funding Pips, there was no security in the system — payout cycles were long, and users were ill-treated or even defrauded. I changed the industry’s fundamentals within almost two years, introducing weekly steady payouts of millions every week while holding a proud record of zero payout denials,” Ayesh says.

Youngest Arab to make waves in the industry

Khaled Ayesh’s journey didn’t stop with his initial foray into the trading world. He became the youngest Arab to radically change the modern proprietary trading industry, and Funding Pips quickly rose above similar companies. His story illustrates how hard work, an innovative mindset, and continuous improvement can lead to success, serving as an inspiration to many young traders.

“I was born and raised in Amman, Jordan; strength and toughness were the main traits of my upbringing that prepared and equipped me with survival skills, as I have always been in survival mode, facing challenges all the time. I embarked on my trading journey nine years ago when I moved to Germany to obtain my university degree — interestingly, it was in Mechanical Engineering before earning a bachelor’s in finance,” he says.

Challenges and triumphs: A constant fight for growth

Khaled Ayesh’s life has been far from easy. When he moved to Germany, he faced numerous challenges — language barriers, cultural differences, and the psychological toll of being far from home. The trading industry brought its own set of complexities, keeping him consistently on his toes, waiting for the next move. Yet, Khaled didn’t let these obstacles define him. Instead, he saw them as chances to grow. Each hurdle taught him something new, refining his strategic thinking and sharpening his business skills. From Amman to Berlin to Dubai, his journey was filled with twists that could have made him give up. But the trials he faced didn’t break him; they made him stronger.

“It was not an easy thing to face diverse cultures and different people. I was working and studying back then. In my quest for financial freedom, I started trading; I deposited, traded, and lost funds, and after a couple of months, I completely fell in love with trading even though I was just losing,” he says.

Leading through a pandemic: Adapting and innovating

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it brought yet another challenge for Khaled Ayesh. Instead of being discouraged, he took this time to reflect on the trading industry and share his insights with enthusiasts online. To Khaled, trading isn’t just about analyzing charts; it’s about mastering a wide range of skills. He believes it’s about fighting internal battles and making the right decisions, one step at a time.

Wisdom and lessons from Khaled Ayesh

Khaled Ayesh’s journey offers several lessons for aspiring traders and entrepreneurs. He emphasizes the importance of embracing challenges, viewing each obstacle as a chance to observe, learn, reflect, and grow. He encourages others to always look for ways to innovate and improve, just as he did when he improved payout cycles and the overall user experience in the industry.

“After a couple of years navigating university majors, I finally switched and obtained a Bachelor of Finance at SRH Hochschule Berlin. I have launched my business after failing many times in different businesses, so it is not a straight-up success, and became the youngest Arab to take over the modern proprietary trading industry by storm,” says Ayesh.

Adaptability, according to Khaled, is pivotal to the success of any trader. Facing diverse conditions and cultural barriers can make you stronger, and he believes that it is important to leverage your assets and trust your network to enhance your skills. He also advocates for constant evolution, using fluctuations and challenges as an opportunity to grow and lead.

A vision for a better world

Khaled Ayesh’s ultimate goal is to make a positive impact on his community and make trading accessible to everyone. He believes in longevity and business sustainability through seeing challenges as future opportunities. Khaled’s dream of success drives him to work hard each day, not leaving any possibilities behind. He loves creative competition because it pushes him to make better products and improve industry conditions for traders now and in the future. His journey serves as a source of motivation for aspiring traders, encouraging them to pursue their goals with confidence.

Khaled’s vision and perseverance have made a significant impact on the proprietary trading evaluation sector. His story is a reminder that with dedication, belief, and consistent effort, success is possible through trading.

