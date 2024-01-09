Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Budget-crunched Cuba to hike fuel prices over 500 percent

AFP

Published

Cuba's government, which subsidizes almost all essential goods and services, announced a series of measures in late December aimed at cutting the deficit at a time of severe economic crisis across the country
Cuba's government, which subsidizes almost all essential goods and services, announced a series of measures in late December aimed at cutting the deficit at a time of severe economic crisis across the country - Copyright AFP YAMIL LAGE
Cuba's government, which subsidizes almost all essential goods and services, announced a series of measures in late December aimed at cutting the deficit at a time of severe economic crisis across the country - Copyright AFP YAMIL LAGE

Cuba’s cash-strapped government announced Monday that fuel prices will soar by more than 500 percent beginning February 1, part of a series of economic measures aimed at reducing the deficit.

The cost of a liter of regular gasoline will rise from 25 pesos (20 US cents) to 132 pesos, while the price of premium gasoline will jump from 30 to 156 pesos, Minister of Finance and Prices Vladimir Regueiro said on state television.

Authorities also said tourists to the struggling island nation will pay for fuel in foreign currency.

Cuba’s government, which subsidizes almost all essential goods and services, announced a series of measures in late December aimed at cutting the deficit at a time of severe economic crisis across the country.

According to official estimates, the Cuban economy shrank by two percent in 2023, while inflation has reached 30 percent.

Late last month Economy Minister Alejandro Gil acknowledged that the government could no longer sell fuel at “subsidized” prices, with the Communist-led country short of foreign currency and still under a punishing decades-long US embargo.

“The country can not maintain the price of fuel, which is the cheapest in the world compared to prices in other countries,” Gil said.

Cuban gasoline is “very cheap, but if you compare it with salaries in the country, gasoline is very expensive,” economic Omar Everleny Perez told AFP, adding that the new price structure will affect “the whole of society.”

The government on Monday also announced a 25 percent increase in electricity prices for major consumers in residential areas, as well has hikes in costs for natural gas.

It also said the Central Bank was studying a potential new exchange rate against the dollar. The peso has been devalued twice since 2021.

The island of 11 million people is experiencing its worst economic crisis since the collapse of the Soviet bloc in the 1990s, due to consequences of the pandemic, tightening of US sanctions in recent years, and structural weakness.

In this article:Cuba, Economy, Fuel, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AI and finance — Colliding tyrannies or an upside nobody saw?

Financial AI could be used for something other than destroying the world.  

15 hours ago

Business

Asian markets drop as US jobs deal fresh blow to early rate cut hopes

Asian markets stumbled out of the gates Monday, extending last week's grim start to the year.

15 hours ago
Vinfast is looking to expand overseas but has had a rocky start Vinfast is looking to expand overseas but has had a rocky start

Business

Vinfast plans first EV factory in India

Vinfast is looking to expand overseas but has had a rocky start - Copyright AFP Patrick T. FALLONVietnamese carmaker VinFast said it will build...

22 hours ago
The sun rises above the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip The sun rises above the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip

World

Blinken due in Israel for tough Gaza talks

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken was due in Israel on Monday for difficult talks on the war in Gaza.

23 hours ago