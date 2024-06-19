Bryan Jimenez’s leadership in shaping sustainable solutions with Alpha Energy

Photo courtesy of Bryan Jimenez

“We are not merely in the business of generating power; we are pioneering a new way of life,” shares Bryan Jimenez, CEO of Alpha Energy.

The 27-year-old Mexican-American Jimenez generated his own way of life through hard work, curiosity, and making the most of his breaks as he took advantage of the Pandemic to ‘get comfortable with the uncomfortable,’ as he put it. “While everybody was home, I was able to become the top seller of renewable energy (at ION Solar out of Utah),” he explains. Attacking the D2D space with vigorous energy and the mindset to make the most of his time in Utah, Jimenez cut his teeth in the world of solar energy. “I was only there for three months but learned so much, especially from my mentor David Vega, CEO of ION.”

And, because Jimenez has educated himself on all things solar, it was only fitting that he became a proponent of implementing a global initiative to educate others on solutions to renewable energy. “Education is key to driving widespread adoption of renewable energy solutions,” he explains, noting that those such as solar and wind power can generate a more resilient and eco-friendly future.

The man whose ultimate goal was to discover the fastest way to help his family was working his way up the solar ladder and eventually founded his own company, Alpha Energy, an innovative D2D organization whose mantra is to ‘change the way the world thinks about renewable energy.’

According to their website, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company “effortlessly provides homeowners with affordable estimates specific for their needs, ultimately ‘redefining the way of life by reinventing the dependence of non-renewable resources on solar, thus absolving people of the ecological and economic insecurities they face.’ “Our goal is not just to change the world, but to empower individuals and communities to be active participants in shaping it.”

Jimenez is certainly the driving force behind a positive transition to renewable energy by implementing a strategy that offers residents of North Carolina and its surrounding areas a flat rate that allows them to control how much they’re going to invest in solar. “Alpha Energy puts customers at a flat rate,” he says. “Therefore, they know how much they need to pay each month, therefore being able to better budget toward that.”

Comparing it to a mortgage payment, Jimenez explains that potential customers are not purchasing a solar system outright, but rather making an investment to own an asset—much like buying a mortgage for a home. “Let’s say you pay your mortgage for the next 20–30 years… you eliminate that payment, whereas if you’re renting you don’t have that option. Therefore, when it comes to solar it’s identical except you are much better off because you keep your electric bill at a fixed flat amount which hedges against inflation and utility rate hikes rather than paying a fluctuating, ever-increasing utility payment which is a lifelong liability.”

With North Carolina being a complicated market to sell solar energy in, Jimenez lauds this methodology and the fact that his company has been able to stand strong and scale at the same time. “It’s not been easy working in the solar industry in this state particularly, but it’s something we {as a team} have been able to sustain,” he says.

“Sustainability is not just a choice; it’s a responsibility — one that we all share,” Jimenez points out.

That responsibility extends to the conservation of carbon, with just one switch to solar generating the equivalent of planting 100 trees—an incredible feat to eliminate their carbon footprint. “Again, it all comes down to value, as Jimenez says: “It’s about affecting {their} mentality, where we’re able to point out {to homeowners} that they’re not only saving money but also contributing positively to the world.”

The ability to place a solar system on top of their house, or alternatively on the ground, producing electricity sustainably not only protects the current generation but also future generations. Something, Jimenez believes, is a massive proponent of Alpha Energy’s philosophy. “That’s what separates us from the rest,” he beams.

To redefine your way of life, visit the Alpha Energy website and follow Bryan Jimenez’s journey across the company’s socials.