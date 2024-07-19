Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Bruce Springsteen is officially a billionaire

AFP

Published

Bruce Springsteen performs during the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in November 2022
Bruce Springsteen performs during the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in November 2022 - Copyright AFP/File VALERIE MACON
Bruce Springsteen performs during the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in November 2022 - Copyright AFP/File VALERIE MACON

The Boss is officially a billionaire, Forbes said Friday, estimating that Bruce Springsteen is conservatively worth $1.1 billion.

The guitar hero bard behind hits including “The River” has solidified much of his wealth in recent years, the financial outlet indicated, in no small part due to a blockbuster sale in 2021 of his music catalog to Sony for an estimated half-a-billion dollars.

The deal followed his wildly successful Broadway show run. Now, Springsteen is on a global tour currently set to run through 2025.

According to industry tracker Pollstar, in 2023 Springsteen sold more than 1.6 million concert tickets, raking in $380 million in revenue.

And the 74-year-old “Dancing in the Dark” singer shows no signs of slowing down.

For decades the “Jungleland” songwriter has penned music that focuses a sentimental lens on underdogs and the working class — and he’s sold 140 million albums globally, placing him among the all-time bestselling musicians ever.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee with 20 Grammys and an Oscar to his name, Springsteen is also set to be the subject of a forthcoming biopic, with Jeremy Allen White of “The Bear” fame slated to play him.

His marathon shows are the stuff of legend, with the longest clocking in at more than four hours, a performance he pulled off in Helsinki in 2012.

Other industry heavyweights who have hit the billionaire mark include Rihanna, Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Vaping has become a new battleground between tobacco lobbyists and anti-smoking campaigners Vaping has become a new battleground between tobacco lobbyists and anti-smoking campaigners

Business

Dental support: Labour’s war on smoking and vaping

Smoking bans and the long-term impact of restrictions on our overall health has been a widely debated topic for decades.

24 hours ago
US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance delved into his personal history for his big speech at the Republican convention US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance delved into his personal history for his big speech at the Republican convention

World

Op-Ed: President Vance? Don’t be too surprised. The guy means business.

Don’t underestimate Vance.

18 hours ago
Washington has rejected the espionage case against Evan Gershkovich Washington has rejected the espionage case against Evan Gershkovich

World

Russia ‘spy’ trial of US reporter reaches final stages

Washington has rejected the espionage case against Evan Gershkovich - Copyright AFP NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA Russia’s expedited espionage trial of US reporter Evan Gershkovich reaches...

18 hours ago
Charlotte Kirk Charlotte Kirk

Entertainment

Charlotte Kirk talks about her latest acting projects

British actress Charlotte Kirk chatted about her latest acting projects, which include "The Possession at Gladstone Manor," "Duchess," and "Fight or Flight."

21 hours ago