Brooklyn-based lawyer redefines business law with a human-centered approach

Meet Adam Yohanan, a business lawyer with a refreshing perspective on client service and a human-centered approach that sets him apart from the crowd.
Photo courtesy Adam Yohanan
In a world where big-business law firms often dominate the legal landscape, one lawyer stands out for his commitment to small businesses. Meet Adam Yohanan, a business lawyer with a refreshing perspective on client service and a human-centered approach that sets him apart from the crowd.

With an impressive background in corporate finance, including experience at renowned firms Milbank and Willkie Farr, Yohanan made the life-changing decision to launch his own firm. He founded Yohanan PLLC, a boutique business transactional law firm, bringing his expertise to the forefront and shifting his focus from large corporations to entrepreneurs, artists, and freelancers.

When asked about his decision to venture out independently, Yohanan reveals, “There were a lot of things I couldn’t do in a big law firm. I couldn’t serve the clients the way I wanted to. I couldn’t market myself the way I wanted to. I couldn’t price myself the way I wanted to.”

Yohanan decided to take matters into his own hands. By starting his firm, Yohanan can pursue his true passion: providing comprehensive legal support to small businesses. He assists them in navigating the complexities of corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracts, intellectual property, and more. 

“I’m able to leverage my ‘Big Law’ transactional law skills to serve the Main Street small businesses,” he says. “I’m committed to ensuring their intellectual property, contracts, and LLCs are all straightened out.”

What truly distinguishes Yohanan is his genuine understanding of the challenges small business owners face. His recent decision to venture out on his own has helped him relate to his clients on a personal level. 

“For example, when I ask clients for a Google review, they understand because that’s something they’ve been through themselves,” Yohanan says. “Going through this by myself and sharing the fears has really helped me connect with the clients.”

Small business owners often feel overshadowed and misunderstood when being represented by big firms. Yohanan recognized this gap when working in “Big Law” and made it his mission to bridge it. 

“Clients felt like we didn’t understand what they were going through. They were real entrepreneurs, and we just had cushy jobs,” says Yohanan. “The human approach is really what was missing from me in the big firms.”

Small businesses play a vital role in our economy, and having a lawyer who understands their unique needs is invaluable. According to the Small Business Administration, small firms accounted for 99.9% of all businesses in the United States, highlighting the significance of tailored legal support for entrepreneurs.

One recent achievement highlighting Adam Yohanan’s dedication to his clients was the successful merger between two local talent management companies. The deal garnered attention in trade publications within the theater and opera industries. Adam’s role in facilitating this merger showcased his legal expertise and brought recognition to his clients.

For Yohanan, law goes beyond just legal expertise — it’s about cultivating meaningful relationships with his clients and understanding their day-to-day needs. By emphasizing values like trust, reliability, and transparency, Yohanan ensures that his clients feel supported every step of the way. In fact, after representing a company in a big deal, Yohanan often stays on with the company as general counsel to deal with all their day-to-day legal needs.

“Staying on as general counsel allows me to learn the ins and outs of the company on the business side,” he says. 

Adam Yohanan‘s journey from big firms to small businesses is a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion for his clients. By combining his vast experience with a personal touch, he has created a legal practice that genuinely champions the aspirations and dreams of small business owners.

So, if you find yourself in need of legal guidance for your small business, look no further than Adam Yohanan. With his expertise and understanding, he’s more than just a lawyer; he’s your trusted partner on the path to success.

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

