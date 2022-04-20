British Columbia cherry farmers use helicopters to push warm air over orchards

BC farmers using helicopters to save their cherry crop. Credit - Paolo Neo, Public Domain

Some cherry farmers in B.C. are using helicopters to push warm air over their trees as unseasonably cool temperatures threaten this year’s cherry crop even before the fruit has formed.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Wray, a large cold air mass has settled over the province, bringing unseasonably cold temperatures. It was so cold on Saturday that 23 temperature records were broken in B.C., some of which dated back 100 years.

The below-normal temperatures at this time of year do not bode well for farmers who have endured swinging weather patterns in the province that led to fires, floods, and last year’s so-called heat dome.

The early morning quiet in a number of Okanagan cherry orchards this week was broken by the thrum of helicopters, hovering over the orchards. They are blowing the warm air down over the orchards, moving the cold ground-level air away from the trees that have started blooming.

It may seem to be a desperate attempt, but it does work. Sukhpaul Bal, president of the B.C. Cherry Growers Association, said helicopters create an airflow rather than letting cool air sit over orchards, potentially damage buds waiting to blossom, reports CTV News Cabada.

“We’re getting into spring. Buds are starting to open up and blossoms are not too far down the road,” he said. “So, around this time of year, we don’t like to see too much cold weather.”

Bal said he is grateful that the cherry orchards haven’t had snow like in some parts of the United States.

Glen Lucas of the BC Fruit Growers Association says, “The unknown is how much damage was caused. It will depend on what stage of growth the buds are at and how cold it gets,” reports Global News.

This scenario has happened before with apricots, which are the first to be harvested in the valley. Next up are peaches, cherries and pears. Apples are the last to be harvested.

“We’ve not seen that with cherries, so that’s not expected,” Lucas said. “That’s why they’re getting those wind machines and helicopters out there,” Lucas said. “It’s a lot of money to get those out and they’re trying to protect their fruit from damage.”

Added to the burden for the farming community is the labor shortage, Bal said, reports the Vancouver Sun.

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture has said the industry had a chronic labor shortage even before the arrival of COVID-19.

Mary Robinson, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, said earlier this year that the physical nature of work in farms and the rural and isolated locations are some of the reasons for the labor shortage.

COVID-19 caused Canadian agriculture producers to lose about $2.9 billion in 2020 because of the inability to find workers, said Robinson.