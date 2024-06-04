Bringing health-centric mobility to the people: Renault and the ‘U1st Vision’

Concept U1st Vision by Renault Group, with permission. (C) Renault Group

Renault, as a member of Software République, has helped to spearhead a series of citizen-centric mobile services with a special focus on health. Other innovations include reducing vehicle cybersecurity risks and aiming to unjam urban traffic by improving the smart transport of goods and people.

Software République has unveiled its “U1st Vision” concept. This is described as: “A first in citizen-centric mobile services with a focus on health”. The member companies are: Dassault Systèmes, Eviden (part of Atos Group), JCDecaux, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales.

The aim is to promote products to meet the new challenges of the connected vehicle, the smart city and energy. With the recent announcement, the focus is on mobility solutions. Software République’s “U1st Vision” technology seeks to move transportation from ‘mobility services’ to ‘services being mobile’.

The “U1st Vision” modular concept vehicle, and the associated planning and monitoring tools, have been designed to help public actors and private service providers in the delivery of new proximity services.

The “U1st” demonstrator is formed of two parts: a multi-service self-contained module (dubbed “pop-up”), delivered on an electric light commercial vehicle platform (FlexEVan). This brings together innovative technologies from the members of the Software République.

Multiple services such as healthcare, civil self-service support, bike repair and electrical goods recycling services can be offered to citizens via these self-contained modular units (“pop-ups”), as requested by local authorities.

As part of its “U1st Vision”, the Software République also includes a comprehensive planning, monitoring and services management tool for public actors and private service providers.

Software République, together with other contributors, has also announced the first use case of this service delivery platform with its “Health Pop-Up” module deploying decentralized, humanized, secured health services where and when needed.

This solution embeds 21 medical parameters including 12 innovations, including an Artificial Intelligence-powered avatar. The “Health Pop-Up” provides a solution to the challenges of ‘medical deserts’ by delivering an integrated one-stop mobile service to citizens for preventive care, and diagnostics and monitoring of diseases.

The aim is to redefine healthcare provision, taking advantage of the interconnected world and the new capabilities that allow for continuous health metrics measurement through smart devices while ensuring patients’ data privacy.

The health-centric module is operated by a medical assistant and enables teleconsultations with healthcare professionals.

The concept will enable healthcare to be provided anytime and anywhere, without this impacting service quality or data privacy.