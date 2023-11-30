Bridging the gaps: Challenges with on-chain data transmission and the critical need for improvements

Photo courtesy of Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

When it comes to establishing communication between decentralized networks and the outside world, on-chain data transfer is crucial. However, this critical function has its challenges. As the number of blockchain-based use cases grows, so do concerns about the security and privacy of on-chain data transfer. This article will explore the most pressing issues in this field and stress the critical need for fresh approaches.

Overcoming scalability and cost barriers in blockchain data transmission

The overwhelming challenge of scalability stands in the way of uninterrupted on-chain data transfer. As blockchain networks grow and deal with more transactions, the need for a scalable infrastructure becomes more pressing. Existing constraints not only threaten to isolate blockchain applications but also disrupt the smooth development of blockchain technology as a whole. This segregation, in turn, limits their access to a limited pool of on-chain data, reducing their potential for widespread impact across various use cases.

Financial factors associated with on-chain data transmission add another complexity to the difficulty of scalability. Cost inefficiencies are a major barrier to the broad use of blockchain technologies. A rise in transaction costs could hinder the development of this niche, limiting users’ access to data stored on blockchains. Hence, the decentralized nature of blockchain technology makes it all the more important to identify and execute solutions that strike a fair balance between user friendliness and the low cost of on-chain transactions.

Breaking down data transparency barriers in blockchain environments

Blockchain’s basic principle is decentralization. However, as the blockchain ecosystem grows, it becomes more difficult to maintain real decentralization. Centralization and unclear on-chain design pose a danger to blockchain’s core integrity. To ensure the long-term sustainability of blockchain networks, it is crucial to create solutions that strengthen decentralization and handle scalability challenges.

Information must be accurate and easily verifiable in today’s data-driven society. Information stored on the blockchain has to be open, censorship-proof, and always available. With a solid verification method, blockchain-based applications are protected from forgery, which threatens the network’s overall security.

The reliability of blockchain applications depends on the accuracy of on-chain information. With simple and readily available information, the whole potential of blockchain technology can be realized. An improved blockchain environment will be possible if data transparency barriers are removed, fundamentally altering how data is distributed and accessible inside decentralized networks.

Chronicle protocol revolutionizes data integrity and accessibility in blockchain oracles

Chronicle Protocol, a groundbreaking Oracle solution, has successfully safeguarded assets exceeding $10 billion for MakerDAO and its ecosystem since 2017. As a blockchain-agnostic protocol, Chronicle boldly addresses existing challenges in on-chain data transfer, delivering the inaugural truly scalable, cost-efficient, decentralized, and verifiable Oracles. This redefines established norms for data transparency and accessibility.

In order to make Oracle more user-friendly, transparent, and scalable, Chronicle Protocol was developed. Implementing their unique cryptographic primitive, Scribe, has been essential in decreasing Oracle gas prices by over 60% on Layer 1 and an impressive 68% on Layer 2. This development improves scalability and allows for cheaper and more frequent data updates.

Transparency is one of Chronicle’s key values. The protocol guarantees trustworthiness by facilitating simple, verifiable data tracking at every stage. This dedication to openness creates a layer of data transfer with high integrity and resistance to censorship. Chronicle Oracles also go against the restrictions imposed by blockchain technology since they provide a flexible, blockchain-agnostic solution that can be used with either public or private ledgers. Users may easily subscribe to and unsubscribe from Oracles because of this adaptability, which reduces wait times and improves availability.

Chronicle protocol’s journey from inception to shaping the future of blockchain ecosystems

Chronicle Protocol was designed with safety and decentralization in mind. A community-powered consensus network of 22 Validators, including reputable protocols like Infura, Etherscan, Gnosis, Gitcoin, Argent, MakerDAO, and dYdX, underlies the protocol. Additionally, using fraud proofs to block fraudulent Validators automatically, this cooperative strategy guarantees the system’s robustness. The fact that Chronicle was co-developed in 2017 and is the first Oracle on Ethereum lends legitimacy to its position as the only custodian of MakerDAO’s assets. Chronicle Protocol’s scalable, transparent, and accessible Oracle solution is now live on Ethereum, Polygon ZKEVM, and Gnosis Chain, and it promises to have a profound impact on the future of decentralized finance and blockchain ecosystems.

Future plans for Chronicle include integrating additional chains and guaranteeing widespread protocol support, beginning with EVM. The protocol will debut with a subscription model, stressing cost efficiency and verifiability. Chronicle also focuses on pricing feed consolidation and RWA Oracle development, using its Maker pedigree to tackle problems inherent in putting RWAs on-chain. In 2024, Chronicle aims to consolidate the commercial viability of an RWA product.

Ultimately

On-chain data transfer in blockchain ecosystems has several obstacles that must be addressed immediately. Scalability, cost-efficiency, decentralization, verifiability, and transparency are essential issues that must be solved to unleash the real potential of blockchain applications. Creating novel protocols is no longer desirable but necessary to meet the growing need for decentralized and transparent solutions. The blockchain community can lead the road to a more connected, accessible, and trustworthy decentralized future by addressing these issues.