Bridging education and industry: ShaNette’s impact on trendsetting youth careers to empower Gen-Z

Photo courtesy of ShaNette

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Despite years of education, a significant number of young people today are unprepared for the workforce. With an overemphasis on theory and standardized testing, traditional education often fails to equip students with the practical skills necessary to thrive in today’s fast-evolving, digital economy. ShaNette, founder of the CDMA Business Model Academy, has made it her mission to close this gap—particularly for underrepresented communities. She believes the educational system must evolve to meet the needs of modern industries, empowering youth to take ownership of their futures and unlock their full potential.

At the CDMA Business Model Academy, ShaNette has pioneered a dynamic approach to digital media education that blends experiential learning with real-world workforce development. Her goal isn’t just to teach technical skills but to transform the lives of students—empowering them to thrive in a competitive digital economy.

Revolutionizing education to meet industry needs

The disconnect between traditional education and the rapidly changing demands of industries like media, technology, and marketing is undeniable. Graduates often leave school with little practical training and are ill-prepared for roles in these thriving sectors. ShaNette’s firsthand experiences with this lack of real-world exposure inspired her to take action. She knew the key to success lay in bridging this gap—by offering students not just theoretical knowledge but the hands-on training that modern industries require.

Rather than simply accepting the status quo, ShaNette took steps to revolutionize education. Through the CDMA Business Model Academy, she offers students the chance to gain the practical, job-specific skills they need to succeed through immersive apprenticeships and live projects. In doing so, ShaNette has created a new model of education that connects students directly to the career pathways of tomorrow.

ShaNette’s story: From vision to reality

ShaNette’s journey started with a realization: many students, particularly those from marginalized communities, were being left behind due to a lack of opportunities for practical skill development. From the beginning, the CDMA Business Model Academy has been dedicated to providing students with more than theoretical lessons. By offering programs that prioritize hands-on experience, ShaNette ensures that students are ready to enter the workforce with the skills they need.

Collaborations with organizations like the Washington D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation and appearances on local news outlets such as Fox 5 DC, iHeart Radio and Urban Radio One are proof of the CDMA Business Model Academy impact. Students involved in these initiatives not only gain exposure but also build their portfolios and make tangible contributions to the community.

Why ShaNette stands out

ShaNette’s approach goes beyond typical classroom education. The CDMA Business Model Academy focuses on the power of experiential learning, providing students with real-world industry experiences. Through apprenticeships and partnerships with industry professionals, students gain invaluable skills and mentorship, enabling them to chart their own career paths.

What sets ShaNette apart is her commitment to making education relevant and accessible. By giving students access to career-focused training, ShaNette ensures that they are fully prepared to enter high-demand fields. The hands-on experiences offered by the Academy enable students to make meaningful contributions to industries like digital content development, marketing, and media production.

The future of digital media education

With a focus on urban communities where vocational and technical education is often limited, ShaNette is committed to expanding the reach of the CDMA Business Model Academy. As industry partnerships grow and new apprenticeship programs emerge, the Academy is well-positioned to be a leader in workforce development, helping more young people succeed in the digital economy.

Future goals for the Academy include the launch of additional programs to address the evolving needs of the digital market. With a growing network of industry collaborations, students will have access to even more opportunities for hands-on learning and career growth.

A route to practical achievement

ShaNette’s innovative approach to education provides a clear and actionable solution to the challenges facing today’s youth. By combining experiential learning with cutting-edge digital media education, the CDMA Business Model Academy equips students with the tools they need to succeed in today’s workforce. This unique approach is transforming lives, giving students the skills, experience, and confidence to thrive in the modern labor market.