Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Brent crude breaks $120 a barrel as gas prices soar

Brent crude oil reached $120 per barrel on Memorial Day—the official kickoff of the summer driving season.

Published

OPEC+ has resisted US pressure to step up oil production to tame surging crude prices
OPEC+ has resisted US pressure to step up oil production to tame surging crude prices - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SPENCER PLATT
OPEC+ has resisted US pressure to step up oil production to tame surging crude prices - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SPENCER PLATT

Brent crude oil reached $120 per barrel on Memorial Day—the official kickoff of the summer driving season in the United States.

The International benchmark reached a two-month high as the prices for fuels like gas and diesel continued to rise. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose by a similar amount to more than $116 a barrel.

According to The Hill, the price spike comes as demand in the United States is expected to rise with the start of the summer driving season, and despite the EU’s failure to reach any agreement among its members on a Russian crude oil ban, with Hungary still holding out for better terms.

Monday kicked off the official start of summer vacation time in the United States. The average national gasoline price reached $4.619 per gallon on May 30—the highest level ever recorded, The average gas price was $3.00 a gallon a year ago.  

The price rally for crude comes at a time when refined products are still tight at major delivery hubs. The last time crude reached $120 a barrel was in  late March, shortly before President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels a day for a period of six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. 

That move sent the price of Brent to as low as $98 a barrel in early April, but it has since climbed back to well over $100 a barrel.  

Lower exports of diesel from Russia – which many countries are shunning or cutting back on – have tightened the market even more than oil, reports the Financial Times. This puts the gas oil contract in Europe, a proxy for diesel and other distillates, trading close to record levels near $1,200 a ton.

Keshav Lohiya at consultancy Oilytics says, “Despite record high prices in local currencies, political decisions like subsidies continue to distort the market. In addition, post-Covid demand continues to keep mobility very high in Europe, especially with the run-up to summer.”

In this article:$120 a barrel, Brent crude, gasoline at $4.62 per gallon, memorial day, Oil prices, West Texas Intermediate
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Nepal's aviation industry has long been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance Nepal's aviation industry has long been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance

World

Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane

Nepal's aviation industry has long been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance - Copyright AFP PRAKASH MATHEMANepali rescuers found on...

20 hours ago
Germany has agreed to send tanks to Kyiv but its own military is in need of updated equipment Germany has agreed to send tanks to Kyiv but its own military is in need of updated equipment

World

Germany agrees $107 bn fund to modernise military in face of Russia threat

Germany's government will release 100 billion euros ($107 billion) to modernise the army in the face of the Russian threat.

13 hours ago

Business

U.S. economy turns an uneven corner

US jobs growth is steady, but the difference between States remains stark.

24 hours ago
Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's President Zelensky visits the country's war-ridden east for the first time since the Russian invasion, on a trip to Kharkiv region.

22 hours ago