Breaking barriers: Michelle Austin’s dedication to women in business

Photo courtesy of Michelle Austin

In the world of podcasting, there are voices that inspire, motivate, and uplift individuals from all walks of life. One such voice is Michelle Austin — a dynamic woman who not only hosts her own podcast on taking action towards your goals but also passionately advocates for women in business. Michelle, who serves as the CFO of Keegor Group, is a living testament to the power of determination, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams.

The podcasting maven

Michelle Austin’s podcast, “Lead with Impact,” is a source of inspiration for countless listeners. It is centred around the topic of pursuing your goals with unwavering determination. With each episode, she shares personal anecdotes, interviews with successful individuals, and insightful advice on overcoming obstacles and achieving one’s aspirations. Her warm and relatable demeanor has made her podcast a go-to resource for anyone seeking motivation and guidance in their journey toward success.

Through her podcast, Michelle has built a community of like-minded individuals who support and uplift each other. Listeners not only gain valuable insights but also find a sense of belonging, knowing they are not alone in their pursuit of dreams.

A trailblazer in business

Michelle Austin’s influence extends beyond the podcasting realm. As the Chief Financial Officer of Keegor Group, she plays a pivotal role in the group’s financial strategy and overall success. Her dedication to excellence and her ability to navigate the complexities of the business world have earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues.

For her work at Keegor Group, she was recognized as Business Woman of the Year by SEIFSA (Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa) in 2022. This award is significant, as it is a testament to women’s exceptional contributions and achievements within the steel and engineering sectors in Southern Africa. It acknowledges their expertise, leadership, and impact on these industries. The SEIFSA Businesswoman of the Year award promotes gender diversity and equality in traditionally male-dominated sectors. Recognizing successful business women encourages more women to pursue careers in these fields, breaking down gender barriers.

“Nominations like these help me in promoting the message on the importance of diversity in the boardroom,” said Michelle Austin.

One of Michelle’s standout qualities is her commitment to promoting women in business. She understands the challenges that women often face in male-dominated industries and is actively working to break down barriers. Michelle mentors aspiring women entrepreneurs and encourages them to chase their ambitions fearlessly.

Her dedication was further recognized when she was honored in the prestigious Forty Under 40 Africa Awards 2023 in the Manufacturing category, a distinguished accolade that celebrates the continent’s most promising young leaders across various sectors. This award not only spotlights her significant contributions to the manufacturing industry but also underscores her leadership in shaping Africa’s economic future. Emphasizing the collaborative spirit that drives her success, Michelle remarked, “This win would not be possible without my team.”

Leading by example

Her dedication to her own career and her unwavering support for women in business serve as a shining example for others to follow. Michelle Austin is proof that when you pursue your dreams with passion and determination, success is not just a possibility — it’s an inevitability.

The future looks bright

Michelle Austin’s impact on the podcasting world and her commitment to empowering women in business continues to grow stronger. As she balances her roles as a financial leader and a motivational podcast host, she reminds us all that it’s possible to excel in multiple domains and inspire positive change.

In a world where women’s voices are increasingly being heard and respected. Through her podcast, her leadership, and her mentorships, she is shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for women in business and inspiring countless individuals to chase their dreams relentlessly.