Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Brazil Supreme Court lifts ban on Musk’s X

AFP

Published

Elon Musk's X network was blocked in Brazil in late August
Elon Musk's X network was blocked in Brazil in late August - Copyright AFP/File Mauro PIMENTEL
Elon Musk's X network was blocked in Brazil in late August - Copyright AFP/File Mauro PIMENTEL

Brazil’s Supreme Court said Tuesday it was lifting a ban on Elon Musk’s social network X, which was blocked in its biggest Latin American market for over a month amid a row over disinformation.

“I authorize the immediate return of the activities” of the social platform, Judge Alexandre de Moraes said in his ruling, after X settled millions of dollars in fines for failing to comply with a series of court orders.

He gave Brazil’s communications regulator 24 hours to make X accessible again to its millions of Brazilian users.

Moraes has for months been embroiled in a standoff with Musk, the world’s richest man, over a flood of online disinformation related to Brazil’s 2022 election campaign.

In August, the tensions came to a head when Moraes dramatically blocked X for failing to comply with his demands to remove dozens of right-wing accounts accused of spreading disinformation, and to name a new legal representative in Brazil.   

The row, which pitted freedom of expression against corporate responsibility, was closely watched worldwide. 

A furious Musk lashed out at Moraes by calling him an “evil dictator,” but X eventually complied with all of Moraes’s demands in order to have the suspension lifted.

Last week, Moraes confirmed that the company had also settled around $5.2 million in fines

In this article:Brazil, Internet, Justice, X
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading

Entertainment

The Acting Company hosts play reading with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

On Sunday, October 6th, an all-star play reading took place at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater in New York, which benefits The Acting Company.

24 hours ago
Around 41 percent of executives in leading economies say they will employ fewer people within five years due to AI Around 41 percent of executives in leading economies say they will employ fewer people within five years due to AI

Business

Op-Ed: Employee monitoring and AI — Next generation of paranoia?

Pay attention to these issues, because it could be your neck in the noose.

7 hours ago
Max Weinberg Max Weinberg

Entertainment

Max Weinberg of the E Street Band talks about his show at The Paramount

Max Weinberg, the longtime drummer of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, chatted about his upcoming "Jukebox" solo show at The Paramount on Long Island.

22 hours ago
Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn says it is building the world's largest production plant for Nvidia's GB200 'superchips' Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn says it is building the world's largest production plant for Nvidia's GB200 'superchips'

Tech & Science

Taiwan’s Foxconn says building world’s largest ‘superchip’ plant

Foxconn said it is building the world's largest production plant for US hardware leader Nvidia's GB200 "superchips" that power AI servers.

5 hours ago