Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Brazil judge says will lift Musk’s X ban if $1.8 mn fine paid

Moraes said that for X to be reactivated it must pay a fine of 10 million reais ($1.84 million).
AFP

Published

Elon Musk's X filed an antitrust lawsuit against an advertising group accusing it of engaging in an 'illegal boycott'
Elon Musk. — © GETTY IMAGES/AFP Apu Gomes
Elon Musk. — © GETTY IMAGES/AFP Apu Gomes

A Brazilian judge locked in a legal row with X owner Elon Musk on Friday said he would reinstate the social network in Brazil if a fine of around $1.8 million was paid.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes last month ordered X to be shut down in Brazil, after Musk refused to remove dozens of right-wing accounts and then failed to name a new legal representative in the country as ordered.

Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes (R) has been engaged in a long feud with Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk

Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes (R) has been engaged in a long feud with Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk – Copyright AFP/File ETIENNE LAURENT, EVARISTO SA

Moraes said that for X to be reactivated it must pay a fine of 10 million reais ($1.84 million), after denying a request to lift the suspension.

He also said Friday that the platform will be penalized for failing for two days to comply with an order to suspend the use of a server that allowed it to temporarily circumvent the nationwide ban.

High-profile judge Moraes has been engaged in a long feud with Tesla and SpaceX owner Musk as part of his drive to crack down on disinformation in Brazil.

The clash between the Brazilian court and the iconoclastic billionaire has morphed into a high-stakes tussle testing the limits of both freedom of expression and corporate responsibility in South America’s largest country.

X had more than 22 million users in Brazil before the ban, which came into place on August 31.

The company has in the last week started complying with the Brazilian court’s conditions to get reactivated, such as appointing a legal representative in the country.

Musk has repeatedly hit out at Moraes in social media posts, calling him an “evil dictator” and dubbing him “Voldemort” after the villain from the “Harry Potter” series.

In this article:Brasil, Court, ddhh, empresas, Internet, Justice, medios
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Kamales Lardi Kamales Lardi

Business

Redefining Innovation: mesh conference to dive into digital transformation in the built environment in Toronto

With an emphasis on sustainability, adaptability, and evolving work dynamics, the mesh conference brings together diverse perspectives to shape the future.

12 hours ago
Mindy Davey Mindy Davey

Entertainment

Mindy Davey talks about opening for Nick Carter on his 2024 ‘Who I Am’ Tour

Singer-songwriter Mindy Davey chatted about opening for Nick Carter on his 2024 "Who I Am" Tour at this show in Rochester, New York.

11 hours ago
Amanda Schneider Amanda Schneider

Business

The future of work is an entanglement of HR, IT, and design

The future of work is built on a three-legged stool: HR, IT, and design.

18 mins ago
A scene from 'Die Alone' A scene from 'Die Alone'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Die Alone’ is a puzzle set in the post-apocalypse

‘Die Alone’ follows a young man with amnesia’s quest to find his missing girlfriend in a zombie-riddled world

15 hours ago