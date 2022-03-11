Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Brazil February inflation rate hits seven-year high

Published

This file photo taken on December 30, 2021 shows people in a commercial street in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil
This file photo taken on December 30, 2021 shows people in a commercial street in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil - Copyright AFP/File DENIS CHARLET
This file photo taken on December 30, 2021 shows people in a commercial street in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil - Copyright AFP/File DENIS CHARLET

Brazil’s inflation rate hit a seven-year high for the month of February, the government said Friday, as hefty fuel-price hikes took effect that will only exacerbate surging prices, a sore spot for President Jair Bolsonaro.

The monthly inflation rate for February in Latin America’s biggest economy came in at 1.01 percent compared to January. This was the highest for the month of February since 2015, said national statistics institute IBGE.

The annual inflation rate rose 0.16 point to 10.54 percent, it said.

That remains far above the central bank’s target of 3.5 percent, defying the bank’s efforts to rein in prices with one of the most aggressive series of interest-rate hikes in the world.

With the Russia-Ukraine war now pushing prices even higher worldwide, Brazil’s inflation problem is only expected to get worse — especially after state-run oil company Petrobras announced it would hike gasoline prices by 19 percent and diesel by 25 percent from Friday over the fallout of the Ukraine crisis.

“Higher fuel prices are likely to push the headline (inflation) rate up even further in March, to above 11 percent,” William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

“While the central bank’s monetary policy committee hinted at its last meeting that the tightening cycle was nearing an end, the worsening inflation outlook is likely to keep it in a hawkish mood.”

Brazil’s central bank has raised the key interest rate from an all-time low of two percent in March 2021 to 10.75 percent currently.

But the massive hikes have yet to bring down soaring prices, which are hurting Brazilians’ wallets and Bolsonaro’s popularity as he fights an uphill battle to win reelection in October against leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his likely opponent, who currently leads in the polls.

In this article:Brazil, Economy, Inflation
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Many Russians have headed straight to their bank in the wake of western sanctions Many Russians have headed straight to their bank in the wake of western sanctions

World

Kremlin working on plan to seize assets of companies exiting Russia

Russia to use "legal means" to seize the assets of companies that left the country over the invasion of Ukraine.

17 hours ago
World leaders have condemned the attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol World leaders have condemned the attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

World

Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine accuses Russia of a "war crime" over a devastating attack on a children's hospital in Mariupol. Washington branding the bombing as "barbaric."

24 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Armoured brothel vs real people – Russia is losing

Get in those antiquated samovars and get the hell out of Ukraine. Take your memories with you.

8 hours ago
World leaders have condemned the attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol World leaders have condemned the attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

World

Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Fears are mounting that Ukraine capital will soon be encircled, with armoured vehicles. Half the Kyiv population has already fled.

19 hours ago